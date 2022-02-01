Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
National Care Service consultation shows ‘hunger for change’, says minister

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 12.52pm
A consultation has been held on the future of social care (Yui Mok/PA)
A consultation has been held on the future of social care (Yui Mok/PA)

Responses to the Government’s proposals for a National Care Service show there is a “hunger for change” in the system, a minister has said.

The Scottish Government has published responses to its consultation on the plans after almost 1,300 contributions were received.

Social Care Minister, Kevin Stewart, said they showed “huge enthusiasm” for changing the way care is delivered.

The Government has committed to introducing the new national service by the end of the current session of the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Government new planning system investment
Kevin Stewart said there was ‘huge enthusiasm’ to change the way that care is delivered (Andrew Cowan/PA)

Last week, ministers were warned urgent improvements are needed in the social care sector which cannot wait for the new service.

An Audit Scotland report said the workforce was often undervalued and underpaid.

Mr Stewart said: “I am pleased so many individuals and organisations responded with huge enthusiasm to the consultation on the National Care Service, and I’d like to thank all of them for taking part.

“It is clear there is a real hunger for change, and many areas where the system can be improved, and that people want to see this change happen as quickly as possible.

“We will take all the views on board and I will publish an independent analysis of the responses shortly.

“We are committed to delivering a National Care Service by the end of this Parliament, ending the postcode lottery of care provision and ensuring everyone can get the care they need across the country.”

He continued: “Our ambition is to create a comprehensive community health and social care service that promotes quality and consistency of care and provides support for all.

“However, we are not waiting to act to enhance Scotland’s social care services, that’s why we invested £300 million to help deal with winter pressures, and we’re determined to go further.”

The Scottish Government says the consultation is the first part of its engagement process for designing the National Care Service.

