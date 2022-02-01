Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK announces £1.4bn strategy to boost defence presence in space

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 2.01pm Updated: February 1 2022, 2.52pm
UK Government has published its defence space strategy (University of Southampton/PA)
UK Government has published its defence space strategy (University of Southampton/PA)

The UK will invest £1.4 billion to bolster the number of British satellites in space as part of its first defence space strategy.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it was “crucial” that Britain pushes the “frontiers of our defence space ambitions” in a bid to stay “one step ahead of our competitors”.

As part of the public investment, £968 million will be committed over the next 10 years to deliver a multi-satellite system – known as the Istari programme – to support greater global surveillance and intelligence for military operations, the Ministry of Defence announced.

A further £61 million will explore cutting-edge laser communications technology to deliver data from space to Earth at a speed equivalent to superfast broadband.

The defence space strategy follows on the back of the national space strategy, which was published in September.

The MoD’s document outlines how it plans to protect the UK’s national interests in space in an era of “ever-growing threats”.

Recent years have seen increasing international rows over satellites, space weaponry and collisions in orbit, with friction between the US, China and Russia.

The space strategy will, according to the MoD, stimulate growth across the sector and support highly skilled jobs across the UK, while also allowing Britain to work more closely with its Nato allies, including the US.

The newly-announced money is on top of the existing £5 billion already being used to upgrade the UK’s Skynet satellite communications capability – providing strategic communication services to the UK armed forces and allies.

The Defence Secretary said: “It’s crucial we continue to push the frontiers of our defence space ambitions, enhancing our military resilience and strengthening our nation’s security.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Aaron Chown/PA)

“This significant investment will help to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of space innovation and one step ahead of our competitors.”

Mr Wallace, who is in Croatia as part of a diplomatic tour to de-escalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine, was due on Tuesday due to make a written statement to the House of Commons on the strategy.

In addition to projects funded by the £1.4 billion, a series of supporting programmes funded through existing investment will form part of the strategy, with the intention of providing “cutting-edge” technologies for intelligence, surveillance, situational awareness, and command and control.

These include Minerva, which will see an additional £127 million invested over the next four years to develop a network of satellites designed to integrate space with land, air, sea and cyber.

Another satellite project is Prometheus 2.

It encompasses two small satellites, each comparable to the size of a shoebox, which are set to provide a test platform for monitoring through GPS, radio signals and sophisticated imaging, paving the way for a “more collaborative and connected space communication system” with combat allies, officials said.

UK Space Command, established in July, will lead the approach to space defence.

