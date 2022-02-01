Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon: Covid restrictions to remain unchanged amid ‘calmer phase’

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 3.13pm Updated: February 1 2022, 5.26pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said no changes were being made to Covid restrictions in Scotland – despite the recent fall in cases having ‘levelled off’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Covid restrictions in Scotland are to remain unchanged, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed, as she said the “significant fall” in infection levels the country has seen in recent weeks had now “levelled off”.

The First Minister confirmed a meeting of her cabinet earlier on Tuesday had decided that the remaining baseline measures would stay in place “for now”.

And, while she said Scotland “may be close to the time when face coverings no longer need to be worn in the class room”, she added that “we have not yet reached that stage”.

The issue of wearing face coverings in school will be considered again on February 8, Ms Sturgeon added.

Updating MSPs at Holyrood, the First Minister said: “No-one wants young people to have to wear face coverings in the class room for a moment longer than necessary.

“But given the current uncertainty about infection trends in the immediate future, and the relatively high levels of Covid in the younger age groups, continued caution is prudent at this stage.”

Her comments came as she revealed that 26 cases of the new BA.2 Omicron sub-variant have so far been confirmed in Scotland.

She stressed there was no evidence that this new form of the virus causes more severe disease the Omicron, or has greater ability to escape the immunity conferred by vaccines or previous infection.

But she said it “does appear to have the ability to outrun the main Omicron variant, which may indicate that it is more transmissible”.

The number of hospital patients with Covid is falling, Nicola Sturgeon said ( Ian West/PA)

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that investigations into this were ongoing.

However, she told Holyrood that overall the “most recent data continues to give grounds for optimism”, with the First Minister saying that “the situation we are in now is much less severe than we had thought it might be”.

She added that the fall in cases over the first three weeks of January was “now reflected in a fall in the number of people being admitted to hospital”.

Last week, 602 patients with Covid were admitted to hospital, down from 768 in the week ending January 21.

The latest figures also showed 1,177 people in hospital have Covid – down from 1,394 a week ago – with the number in intensive care also decreasing.

Ms Sturgeon, speaking the day after a relaxation of the requirement for home working, told MSPs: “We can continue to be optimistic, as we look ahead to spring.

“Case levels are likely to remain high for some time – and may increase further as a result of the recent easing of protections.

“But there are good grounds for confidence that we are again entering a calmer phase of the pandemic.”

On the issue of face coverings in schools, Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross, said: “Adults can go to the pub and not wear a face mask, but pupils in the classroom have to.”

“The First Minister said in her statement, ‘no one wants young people to have to wear face coverings in the classroom for a moment longer than necessary’.

“So, First Minister, just what needs to happen for your Government to remove the requirement for face coverings in our classrooms?”

“What I narrated here was a situation that, because of the sensible, proportionate measures that have been taken, is much better than it would have been,” the First Minister said.

“Let me point out a couple of important differences; firstly, adults have a choice about going to the pub and mixing with other people – children don’t have a choice about going to school and mixing with other people and, secondly, children are less vaccinated than adults because the vaccination of children was recommended by the JCVI at a much later stage.

“These are all the reasons why it is right to continue to take a precautionary approach to the protection of children.”

Mr Ross also hit out at a Bill introduced by the Scottish Government which would extend some emergency powers put in place during the pandemic, including the ability to close schools and businesses, along with return to lockdown, should there be another public health emergency.

Mr Ross described the proposed legislation as a “power grab”.

“The Covid recovery and reform Bill, incidentally, will bring public health protection powers in Scotland into line with public health protection powers that have been in place in England under a Conservative Government for the last 10 years.”

