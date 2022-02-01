Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Somerville: Pupils to receive extra revision support due to Omicron wave

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 5.02pm Updated: February 1 2022, 5.05pm
Pupils will receive extra support to help them revise for their exams (Ben Birchall/PA)


Pupils will receive extra revision support ahead of this year’s exams due to the level of disruption caused by the Omicron coronavirus wave, the Education Secretary has announced.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) was now moving to its Scenario 2 planning, meaning the majority of pupils will receive support for one or more of their courses from early March.

However, opposition politicians said the measure was “too little, too late”, calling for the revision support to begin earlier.

Ms Somerville updated MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Coronavirus – Sun Aug 22, 2021
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has updated MSPs (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “While the number of full and partial school closures has been small, it is clear that many secondary schools have experienced extreme disruption in the wave of the Omicron variant, particularly in the first half of January, in relation to both student and teacher absences.”

She continued: “Given both the level of disruption and its impact on learning and teaching, the SQA board has now taken the decision to invoke the Scenario 2 contingency measure and the SQA will provide revision support to aid learners in the preparations for exams.”

Ms Somerville also set out the process for pupils who faced exceptional circumstances and could not complete exams, saying schools would gather evidence based on the coursework they had produced.

Scottish Conservative MSP, Meghan Gallacher, responded, saying: “These plans are too little too late.

“The Scottish Government is setting out its contingencies without releasing the equality and children’s rights assessment so that can be fully scrutinised by parliament.”

Recent reports suggested 80% of pupils had not received a free digital device, she said, calling for the revision support to start earlier.

The Education Secretary said the SQA was publishing details on the revision support it would offer.

Scottish Labour’s Michael Marra said: “There is much to welcome in this statement, extraordinarily late though it is.”

He continued: “It is unfathomable that the Government refuses to conduct serious research to measure the impact of lost learning and to develop a plan with resources that match the scale of the challenge.”

Ms Somerville said the Government would keep a “close eye” on statistics relating to educational attainment.

