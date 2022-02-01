Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Much-needed’ funds to provide more youth clubs and activities in deprived areas

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 5.05pm
The announcement comes ahead of the Levelling Up white paper set to be published this week (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Government has pledged a “much-needed” £560 million to deliver hundreds more youth facilities and activities for children in the most deprived parts of England.

Young people will also get more opportunities to volunteer, take part in thousands more activities and embark on adventures away from home, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

Some 45 local authorities and 600 district wards in the most deprived areas will be able to apply for a share of a £378 million Youth Investment Fund.

This will pave the way for 300 new or refurbished youth facilities, with the Government aiming for every young person to have access to regular out of school activities, trips and volunteer opportunities by 2025.

Local authorities can already apply for a share of £10 million of the fund to help youth services in urgent need to expand and meet demand.

Some £22 million will go toward tackling waiting lists for non-military uniformed groups such as the Scouts and Girl Guides, while it will also mean the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award can be offered to all state secondary schools.

And £171 million will be given to the National Citizen Service (NCS) as a “National Youth Guarantee”, to help thousands more young people from all backgrounds become “world ready and work ready” over the next three years.

It comes ahead of the Levelling Up white paper expected to be published this week.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “We want every young person, no matter where they’re from, to get the best start in life.

“That is why we are supporting young people with a National Youth Guarantee to access regular club activities, adventures away from home and volunteering opportunities.”

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “Every young person should have access to the kinds of life-changing activities which expand your horizons and arm you with vital life skills.”

“Our Levelling Up White Paper will set out a plan to spread opportunity to every corner of our country, making sure that we are harnessing the true potential of every community.”

Angela Salt, chief executive of Girlguiding, said: “This much-needed investment is essential as we emerge from a pandemic which has devastated youth organisations membership and finances, as well as negatively impacting young people’s mental health and opportunities.

“It is a long-awaited and welcome recognition that youth services have a vital role to play in levelling up across the UK.”

