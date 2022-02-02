Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spiking could be made a specific criminal offence – Patel

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 11.07am
Home Secretary Priti Patel has told MPs that the Government is looking into making spiking a specific criminal offence (Cathal McNaughton/PA)
The Government is looking into making spiking a specific criminal offence, MPs have been told.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said spiking is a new and “appalling” trend and has asked officials to look at how the Government can prepare an offence that will target the crime directly.

But she warned the public not to “expect an announcement tomorrow” as there is work to be done to understand the phenomenon and its prevalence.

She told the Home Affairs Committee: “I have asked my officials, chair, to look into what we know thus far with NPCC (National Police Chiefs Council), how we can pursue offenders, but also how we can – and you’ll know that there are already a list of offences in terms of drugs that can be applied – but how we can prepare a specific criminal offense to target spiking directly.

“So we are looking into this, absolutely, so we are working towards that, but it doesn’t mean tomorrow, and I’ll be very clear to the committee and to the public that will be watching this: do not expect an announcement tomorrow that will be creating an offence on spiking.

“We still have to understand the genesis, the details, the evidential base, also the prevalence of this too.”

Ms Patel was giving evidence as part of the committee’s inquiry into spiking.

It comes after Jason Harwin, NPCC drugs lead, told the committee in a previous session that the “ideal ask” would be for a specific offence to be created for spiking.

He told MPs: “My personal view is we need a separate offence for it because it highlights the importance of this crime.

“And secondly, for me importantly, it shows the importance that we’ve seen in terms of doing everything we can to stop it in the first place.”

