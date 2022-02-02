Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Police use of anti-overdose medication has saved 53 lives, minister says

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 12.50pm
Police have been given Naloxone to use on people overdosing Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police have been given Naloxone to use on people overdosing Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police regularly carrying the anti-overdose medication Naloxone has led to 53 lives being saved, a minister has told MSPs.

The drug, which counters the effects of overdose from opioids such as heroin, has been carried by officers as part of national trial project starting in 2021.

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance spoke to a joint meeting of Holyrood committees on Wednesday.

She said: “Naloxone is now more widely available through distribution to the police and Scottish Ambulance Service, as well as expanded family and peer to peer distribution.

“Since the start of the Police Scotland test of change, 53 lives have been saved by police officers.”

Ms Constance also said “delicate” work on a proposal for a safer drug consumption facility in Glasgow is continuing.

On Tuesday, UK Government policing minister Kit Malthouse spoke to the same group of MSPs and he set out his concerns about the proposals.

Ms Constance said she and Mr Malthouse have different views on how to reduce the harms caused by drugs.

The UK Government has refused to grant exemptions to drugs legislation around the safe consumption facilities.

David Strang, chairman of the Scottish Government’s drug deaths taskforce, also spoke to the MSPs for the first time since he started in the role last month.

Mr Strang is a former senior police officer and prison inspector.

He told MSPs consumption rooms would be a matter for local authorities once a national framework is decided.

He emphasised the need to treat drug deaths as a public health crisis and said the “crime and punishment” approach to drugs taken for decades has failed.

Mr Strang said: “We’ve been trying that for 40, 50 years and clearly it hasn’t worked.”

Evidence around the benefits of consumption rooms is “overwhelming”, he said.

Mr Strang said: “I heard Mr Malthouse’s evidence yesterday and I think the evidence on heavier policing as being a route to tackling our public health crisis isn’t the right way forward.

“We’ve tried that for 50 years and this is where we are.”

During 2020, 1,339 Scots lost their lives as a direct result of drugs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier