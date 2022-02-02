Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Licence required to buy or use fireworks under proposed new law

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 2.29pm
New rules for fireworks will be introduced (Aaron Chown/PA)
Legislation which would bring in a licensing system for the sale of fireworks and limit when they can be set off has been published.

The Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill would make it a criminal offence to buy, possess or use fireworks without a licence, with offenders facing fines or up to six months in prison.

The law also limits the use of fireworks to certain holidays and festivals including Hogmanay, Guy Fawkes Night, Diwali, Vaisakhi and Chinese New Year.

A consultation carried out last year found support for the creation of the new offence.

The Bill also gives local councils the power to impose “firework control zones” where further restrictions are in place, though professional displays may still be allowed.

Community safety minister Ash Regan said: “This Bill will ensure appropriate action is taken over the sale and use of fireworks as well as reducing the misuse of pyrotechnic devices such as flares.

“We have undertaken a significant programme of engagement and evidence gathering which has demonstrated strong public support for tougher action.

“We have already moved quickly to introduce regulations restricting the times of day and the volume of fireworks that can be supplied to the public – as well as the times fireworks can be set off.

“This Bill demonstrates our absolute commitment to further improve safety for communities across Scotland.”

Senior officers from the police and fire services said they support the Bill’s publication.

New Year’s celebrations
Police say fireworks should be left to the experts (Aaron Chown/PA)

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Linda Jones said: “Pyrotechnics in the wrong hands can be lethal.

“They are inherently dangerous and their ongoing misuse is a matter of serious concern to Police Scotland.

“This is not only due to the risks faced by those who may discharge them, but to those around them.

“There is no safe way to operate pyrotechnics unless you are properly trained – leave it to the experts at organised events.”

