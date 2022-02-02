Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Truss: Responding strongly to Kremlin now will deter future aggression

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 3.19pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has stressed the UK’s “unwavering” support for Ukraine as US President Joe Biden is set to send troops into European countries to support the former Soviet state.

Ms Truss, who was due to travel to Kyiv with Boris Johnson on Tuesday before testing positive for coronavirus, spoke to her Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday.

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ms Truss agreed “responding decisively and strongly to the Kremlin now will help deter future as well as present Russian aggression”, a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

They said: “Both agreed that European and Nato allies need to present a robust and united front to Russia.”

Ms Truss also confirmed she would travel to Moscow “shortly” in a bid to quell tensions.

No 10 insisted “our strong preference remains that Vladimir Putin pursues diplomatic efforts” to dial down threats to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

But the Prime Minister has warned there were no signs that the Kremlin was looking to de-escalate the situation.

Mr Putin has said he does not intend to order an invasion, but there are more than 100,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s eastern border, backed by tanks, artillery, helicopters and warplanes.

While a senior US official confirmed the country is sending about 2,000 troops to Poland and Germany this week and roughly 1,000 more who are already based in Germany will go to Romania.

In the UK, Downing Street said it has a package of sanctions ready that will “severely” hurt Russia’s economy should Moscow order troops across the Ukrainian border.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “We don’t preview what the sanctions package might be.

“I think the Prime Minister was very clear yesterday about the automaticity of our sanctions package that we have ready to go.

“It will severely damage the economy of Russia and, as the Foreign Secretary made clear, be targeted as well at the Russian elite, but beyond that I’m not going into it.”

The No 10 spokesman added: “We do have a package of sanctions ready, we’ve been working on that with our Nato allies, so we have both discussions with Nato allies and we have our own approach as well.

“So, we are ready to act but, vitally, it is important our strong preference remains that Vladimir Putin pursues diplomatic efforts.”

