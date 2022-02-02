Health workers to have duty to ‘ask and act’ to prevent homelessness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Health workers to have duty to ‘ask and act’ to prevent homelessness

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 4.18pm
MSPs have discussed action aimed at preventing homelessness (Nick Ansell/PA)
Public bodies including the health service will have a legal duty to “ask and act” under plans to prevent homelessness, a minister has said.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison set out the Scottish Government’s proposals during a Holyrood debate on Wednesday.

It means the NHS, police and children’s organisations would be among the groups required to identify people at risk of becoming homeless and take action themselves or refer the person to get help.

The minister said the proposals will form part of a Housing Bill the Government will bring before MSPs.

Figures released on Tuesday showed an increase in the number of Scots classed as homeless, and Ms Robison said there are “far too many” families in temporary accommodation.

Scottish Parliament
Shona Robison said people at risk of homelessness should be able to be identified (Fraser Bremner)

Ms Robison said: “We propose introducing new duties on public bodies to ‘ask and act’ to prevent homelessness so that prevention of homelessness is no longer the sole responsibility of local authority housing departments.

“We know, for example, that there is often increased engagement with health services before someone becomes homeless.

“We must get better at identifying these crisis points to ensure that every single risk of homelessness that can be prevented is prevented.

“There are also new duties proposed for landlords, including in relation to domestic abuse, which continues to be the main reason for homelessness among women.

“The proposals do not stop there. They also aim to make changes to existing homelessness legislation to ensure that local authority housing departments are able to act sooner – up to six months before homelessness may occur.”

John Swinney vote of no confidence
Miles Briggs said he supports the new legal duties (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking for the Scottish Conservatives, Miles Briggs said he supports the proposals to create new legal duties to prevent homelessness.

He said: “A major flaw in the current system is that people must register as homeless before they’ve given any housing support or access to services.

“This current model prevents people presenting or asking for help at an early stage – until they’re at a crisis point.”

Scottish Labour MSP Mark Griffin said: “The rhetoric surrounding preventing homelessness must be matched by the provision of resources to local authorities.

“With councils now forced to consider a further £250 million cut, it would be remiss of us to ignore the impact on ending homelessness.”

