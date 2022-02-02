Calls for review of coronavirus fines and prosecutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calls for review of coronavirus fines and prosecutions

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 5.45pm
A man is given a face mask to wear after being issued with a fine for not being in possession of and not wearing a face mask (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Campaigners, lawyers and MPs have called on the Justice Secretary to urgently review all coronavirus fines and prosecutions.

More than 40 politicians and 15 human rights groups made the demand to Dominic Raab amid claims there is “substantial evidence that thousands of people have been wrongfully fined and even prosecuted unlawfully under coronavirus-related legislation” while there are “allegations of numerous offences under these same laws in the heart of Government”.

Thousands of fines were issued by police during the pandemic for breaches of lockdown laws.

In a letter published by civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch and criminal justice watchdog Fair Trials, the signatories highlight “discriminatory, inconsistent and unlawful” enforcement of coronavirus laws.

They claim there is an “urgent need for a review of the enforcement of coronavirus-related laws and regulations, in order for justice to be served”, calling for wrongfully or unlawfully issued fines to be repaid, prosecutions withdrawn and criminal convictions rescinded.

Conservative MPs David Davis and Steve Baker, former shadow attorney general Baroness Chakrabarti and ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as well as Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael are among those backing the call.

Griff Ferris, legal and policy officer at Fair Trials, said: “The criminal justice response to the pandemic has been heavy-handed, with police across the country criminalising thousands of people and dispensing significant financial penalties at what is a time of extreme hardship for many.

“People deserve justice, and that means refunding fines, withdrawing prosecutions, and deleting criminal records.”

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, added: “This Government has thrown the country into a rule of law crisis and urgent action is needed to protect justice.

“We have set out how thousands of people have been unlawfully fined and prosecuted by a broken justice system, under constantly changing coronavirus laws, the most restrictive in British peacetime.

“It is an insult and grave injustice for innocent people who have found themselves wrongly criminalised, whilst allegations of law-breaking engulf Downing Street.”

The Ministry of Justice said the policy was overseen by the Home Office, which has been contacted for comment.

