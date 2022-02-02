No facts to support Ukraine invasion ‘fantasy’, Russian ambassador says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No facts to support Ukraine invasion ‘fantasy’, Russian ambassador says

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 7.45pm
Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov speaking at a press conference at the Russian Embassy in Dublin. (Niall Carson/PA)
Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov speaking at a press conference at the Russian Embassy in Dublin. (Niall Carson/PA)

Talk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is a “fantasy” and there are “no facts on the ground” to support it, the country’s ambassador to Ireland has said.

Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov has told the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs said the eastward expansion of Nato in recent years was a threat to their national security and “has to be dealt with”.

He told TDs and Senators that war was not in his Government’s plans, but “if there is a war, it is not because of Russia”.

Mr Filatov accused western states of stirring up animosity for their own political agenda and warned this could have “catastrophic” consequences.

He said: “One can’t but acknowledge that decidedly anti-Russian actions and rhetoric by the US, Nato, and EU leaders have reached a level of absurdity.

“We are witnessing the daily drumbeat about ‘imminent Russian invasion in Ukraine’ as well as readiness by the West to respond to that ‘invasion’ with massive and destructive sanctions against Russia.

“Any unbiased and serious observer would note, that not only there are no facts on the ground to support such ‘invasion’ fantasy.

“Not only has Russia stated repeatedly that it does not have any intention to attack Ukraine or anybody else, but there are no even hypothetically any political, economic, military or any other reasons for such ‘invasion’.

“Our conclusion is that a rather dangerous game of shadowboxing is going on for the sake of certain political agenda in Washington, Brussels, and European capitals.

“It is indeed dangerous because it might push the current Kyiv government to undertake another military adventure in the east of the country, which would be catastrophic for Ukraine and for entire Europe.”

He said Russia has “legitimate and reasonable concerns” about Nato’s expansion eastwards.

“By advancing more than 1000 km eastwards Nato-acquired capabilities to use non-strategic weapons to hit targets deep in the Russian territory” he said.

Mr Filatov said there was “no question” that Ukraine is an “independent, sovereign state.”

But he added: “You can’t live in a vacuum.

“You can’t provide for your security without any regard for the security of you neighbours, adjoining states.

“That’s the whole heart of the matter.”

He said Russia was looking for a “peaceful, political, negotiated solution”.

He added: “There is no other way.

“If it comes to the question of war, by any means war is not in our plans.

“If there is a war, it’s not because of Russia.”

He said there had been no build up of Russian troops on its border with Ukraine, and he did not trust assertions by US intelligence to the contrary.

Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland
Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov speaking at a press conference at the Russian Embassy in Dublin. (Niall Carson/PA)

“Whatever troops are there, they are on the Russian territory first and secondly, they are in the areas of the permanent deployment, so there could be no escalation for over recent months.

“We do not trust any kind of so-called US intelligence to the contrary.”

He added: “This whole hysteria, it does look to us like a deliberate attempt to heat up (the) situation to create a scenario of military conflict and to exploit it in in a number of ways, in a political way, in propaganda terms, etc.

“I would point out that not only Nato is pushing its military infrastructure to the Russian border, it is brazen enough to tell us move our forces away from the border in our own territory.”

