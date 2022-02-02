What is the levelling up strategy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What is the levelling up strategy?

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 7.59pm
Michael Gove published the plans on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Michael Gove published the plans on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Michael Gove has finally fleshed out plans to “level up” the country and narrow the great disparities being faced across the UK.

But what are the details of the white paper spanning more than 330 pages that was published by the Levelling Up Secretary on Wednesday.

– What is levelling up?

It was a key slogan of Boris Johnson’s 2019 election campaign but ministers have all too often been at pains to define what it actually is.

The ambition is to address the vast regional inequalities across the UK but without, as the Prime Minister puts it, “cutting down the tall poppies” or trying to “hobble” wealthy areas.

Now there are a dozen national “missions” to be met by 2030 setting out to give real-world substance to the slogan.

– What are Mr Gove’s missions?

Pay, employment and productivity must rise in “every area” in the UK, while local public transport across the country must become “significantly closer” to London’s standards.

Other targets include 90% of primary school children in England achieving the expected standards in reading, writing and maths, while homicide, serious violence and neighbourhood crime must fall.

The gap in healthy life expectancy between the best and worst performing areas must narrow, with the measure rising by five years by 2035.

– What else?

Mr Gove set out plans for 20 new urban regeneration projects across the Midlands and northern England, with £1.8 billion in new housing projects.

He also highlighted £5 billion of investment in bus services and “active travel”.

More than £100 million was committed for “innovation accelerators” aiming to replicate the success of Silicon valley in the West Midlands, Glasgow and Greater Manchester.

More regional mayors in England could be created under a strategy to increase devolution and transferring powers held in Whitehall to local leaders.

– Is all this new?

Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy argued that the plan falls far short of what the country needs.

“Ministers have had two and a half years to get this right and all we been given is more slogans and strategies, with few new ideas,” she said.

“Boris Johnson’s answer to our communities calling for change is to shuffle the deckchairs, new government structures, recycled pots of money and a small refund on the money this Government have taken from us.

“This is not what we were promised.

“We deserve far more ambition this.”

Labour also pointed to the Tories’ record in office since 2010 “turbocharging the decline of our communities”.

– Where’s the money?

Coronavirus presented a major disruption to setting out the flagship aspiration, but the exorbitant sums spent to protect people and livelihoods have now constrained the levelling up strategy.

Rather than new funding coming from the Treasury, the money to cover the schemes in the strategy all comes from allegations previously set out in the spending review.

– What is the view outside Westminster?

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram said the strategy was lacking in fresh ideas and funding.

The Labour politician said: “If ‘levelling up’ was supposed to be the Prime Minister’s defining mission then I am sorry to say that it is going to be Mission Impossible with this thin gruel on offer.

“Although there were a few encouraging elements, it is largely a rehashing of things we have already heard before.

“On the whole though, it reads like a recipe cooked up during Veganuary – something severely lacking in meat.”

North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll said the missions are “sound” but said the Government needs to “write a cheque” to deliver them.

Tory West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said the White Paper would “finally address the imbalance of opportunities across the UK”.

