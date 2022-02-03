Windfall tax on oil and gas profits could ease cost of living crisis – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Windfall tax on oil and gas profits could ease cost of living crisis – Labour

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 12.02am
Scottish Labour will lead a debate at Holyrood calling for action to address the cost of living crisis (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Labour will lead a debate at Holyrood calling for action to address the cost of living crisis (Peter Byrne/PA)

Train ticket price rises and increases to water charges should be shelved with more targeted support to ease the cost of living crisis paid for by a windfall tax on gas and oil firms’ profits, Scottish Labour has said.

The party will lead a debate at Holyrood on Thursday calling for the Scottish and UK governments to support people affected by soaring living costs Labour says will “devastate family finances”.

Among its demands, Scottish Labour wants a £400 payment targeted at households in financial difficulty that would be paid for by a “one-off windfall tax on increased oil and gas profits”.

The UK Government will also be urged to cut VAT on home energy bills for 12 months as gas and electricity prices rise and the price cap is expected to be raised to almost £2,000 per year for the average household.

It is estimated that removing VAT would save families £200.

Ahead of the debate in the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “Thousands of Scottish households are looking down the tracks at a cost of living crisis which will devastate family finances.

“With energy and other household bills set to rise, food prices soaring, and the Tories set to raise national insurance payments, the time has come to act.

“Labour’s proposals would deliver clear and concrete support for Scots in financial hardship and would ensure that those most in need are not made to pay the price of the cost of living crisis.

“There is more that the Scottish and UK governments could do to support Scots in need, but we need them to work together to protect our interests and we need them to act urgently.

“Today we are calling on all parties to support Labour’s proposals and put the people of Scotland first.”

The motion proposed by Scottish Labour calls for MSPs to recognise the financial burden of rising inflation, increasing food and fuel prices, and high energy bills and states that “this will be exacerbated by the increase to national insurance, the likely hike to the energy price cap in April 2022, and the rises in Scotland to rail fares and water charges”, and for the Scottish Government to act.

It adds there should be “extra targeted support to those who need it most, including pensioners and low earners, by expanding and increasing the Warm Home Discount, giving those households an additional £400 off energy bills, and agrees that this should be paid for by a one-off windfall tax on increased oil and gas profits”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier