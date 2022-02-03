Views sought on Bill to extend emergency Covid powers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Views sought on Bill to extend emergency Covid powers

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 12.03am
The Bill would allow the Government to close businesses and schools (PA)
A Holyrood committee is seeking public views on legislation that would make emergency powers granted to the Scottish Government during the pandemic permanent.

The Covid-19 Recovery Committee is one of four panels of MSPs to scrutinise the Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Bill.

If passed, the legislation – which was described as a “power grab” by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross on Tuesday – would allow the Scottish Government to close businesses and schools as a result of public health advice in the event of another pandemic.

Eviction protocols would also be extended, placing a greater responsibility on landlords to ensure procedures are followed and tenants know their rights.

The time limit on criminal proceedings would also be temporarily extended again to help manage the backlogs in courts.

Covid-19 Recovery Committee convener Siobhian Brown said: “This pandemic has impacted almost every aspect of our lives, from restrictions on how we live to mass vaccinations and significant changes in how public services are delivered.

“The threat of Covid-19 meant a great number of temporary, emergency legislative measures were introduced at speed, but with these measures due to expire in March 2022 the time is now to decide which of these in the Bill should be put in place permanently.

“We recognise the size and scope of this Bill mean a diverse range of people and organisations may wish to comment on it.

“That’s why respondents will have the option to complete a short survey where they can give their views on a specific aspect of the Bill, or a longer form, more detailed option is also available.

“The Scottish Government’s stated aim for the Bill is to support Scotland’s recovery from the pandemic but we want to make sure it does not go too far, and that any changes which are made permanent act to benefit the people of Scotland and ease pressure on the public services we all rely on.”

The consultation will be open until February 25.

