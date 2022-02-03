Mayor: Toxic air pollution surrounds every London hospital and medical centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mayor: Toxic air pollution surrounds every London hospital and medical centre

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 7.15am
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for urgent action after analysis showed every hospital and medical centre in the capital is in an area the World Health Organisation classifies as having toxic air pollution (Nick Ansell/PA)
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for urgent action after analysis showed every hospital and medical centre in the capital is in an area the World Health Organisation classifies as having toxic air pollution (Nick Ansell/PA)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for urgent action after analysis showed every hospital and medical centre in the capital is in an area the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies as having toxic air pollution.

The new analysis, based on the latest London Atmospheric Emissions Inventory, found that, while hospitals and medical centres in the city met the legal UK air quality limits, they still failed the stricter WHO guidelines around the two main air pollutants of concern – nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter.

Speaking ahead of a visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital, Mr Khan said: “We know toxic air pollution stunts the growth of children’s lungs and worsens chronic illnesses such as asthma, lung and heart disease.

“That is why it is unacceptable that all of London’s hospitals, medical centres and care homes, which look after some of the most vulnerable Londoners when they are most unwell, are in areas which exceed the World Health Organisation guideline limit for pollution.

“Tackling air pollution in our city has been a priority for me since I was first elected in 2016 and I’m more determined than ever to do everything I can to consign air pollution to the history books.

“We simply don’t have time to waste and I’m not willing to put off the action we can take a moment longer than necessary.

“Steps to tackle air pollution will also help tackle the climate crisis and I’m determined that we do everything possible to protect Londoners’ health both now and in the generations to come.”

As part of City Hall’s statement, Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) chief executive Mat Shaw said: “Here at Gosh we know how important it is that urgent action is taken to tackle air quality around hospitals and we see first-hand the impact of air pollution on the children and families that we care for.

“The children we see have the right to clean air, particularly when coming to hospital,” he added.

Ella Kissi-Debrah vigil
The death of nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah was linked to unlawful levels of air pollution(Family handout/Hodge Jones & Allen LLP/PA)

It comes after the mother of a schoolgirl who died from asthma linked to dirty air urged political leaders to tackle air pollution to stop the next generation being victims of future pandemics.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah’s daughter Ella was nine when in 2013 she suffered a fatal asthma attack, later linked by a coroner to her exposure to severe air pollution from living 25 metres from the South Circular in Lewisham, south-east London.

Speaking to the London Assembly’s environment committee on January 27, Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah called for greater education on the dangers of exposure to polluted air, with a public information campaign similar to that for smoking.

She pointed to the role air pollution played in the pandemic, calling for it to be part of the terms of reference in the future Covid-19 public inquiry.

