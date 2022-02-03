Labour: Shapps ‘sold bus transformation, but is delivering managed decline’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Labour: Shapps ‘sold bus transformation, but is delivering managed decline’

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 11.55am
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps 'sold bus transformation, but is delivering managed decline', Labour has claimed (PA)
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps ‘sold bus transformation, but is delivering managed decline’, Labour has claimed (PA)

The Transport secretary “sold bus transformation, but is delivering managed decline”, Labour has claimed.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh argued ministers have “broken their promise” on “great” bus services and “slashed” funding.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps branded her comments “misleading”, adding the “figure is still £3 billion”.

Labour calls for Citizen’s Assembly
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh argued ministers have ‘broken their promise’ on ‘great’ bus services and ‘slashed’ funding (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking during Commons transport questions, Ms Haigh said: “Last year the Prime Minister promised great bus services to everyone, everywhere, with £3 billion of new funding to support this.

“Yesterday we learnt the truth about the transformation funding, slashed by £1.8 billion. Why have they broken their promise and downgraded the ambition of communities?”

Mr Shapps responded: “She’s inadvertently misleading, because the figure is still £3 billion. The £1.2 billion is a part of that £3 billion and there are other elements of the funding which have already been announced, including half a billion on decarbonisation and more money on its way, so it’s simply an incorrect figure that I ask her not to continue to repeat.”

Ms Haigh said: “I’m not the one misleading anybody and we’ve got it in black and white.

“In a leaked letter from his own official who wrote to local transport authorities confirming the cut and said the scale of the ambition across the country greatly exceeds the amount of transformation funding…

“Will he come clean, admit vast swathes of this country will not get a penny in transformation funding and that he’s sold bus transformation, but is delivering managed decline?”

Mr Shapps replied: “No, that’s absolutely incorrect. It is false to claim that that £1.2 billion is the total funding, it is not. I will write to her with a detailed breakdown, but I do ask her to take into account the full amount of money being spent on buses, a record never achieved before by any Government as far as I can see.”

Mr Shapps told MPs the Integrated Rail Plan is “the biggest ever plan that any Government has ever announced” and is even bigger than the one just announced by US President Joe Biden.

Responding to Labour’s Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield), who pressed him on raising “standards and level up” in Yorkshire, Mr Shapps said: “Given that Huddersfield massively benefits from the £96 billon plan, the biggest-ever plan that any Government’s ever announced into railway funding, by the way bigger than the plan that President Biden just announced for railways in his package, even though they have a five-times bigger population, Huddersfield, I would have thought, would be celebrating in the streets.”

