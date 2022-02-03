Just 1% of long Covid sufferers referred to support scheme, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Just 1% of long Covid sufferers referred to support scheme, figures show

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 2.19pm
Some 100,000 people in Scotland are estimated to have long Covid (Jane Barlow/PA)
Just over 1% of people suffering from long Covid have been referred to a support scheme, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics said on Thursday that an estimated 100,000 people in Scotland are living with the effects of long Covid, which can exacerbate symptoms and see them last much longer than traditional infections.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf – in answer to a written question at Holyrood from Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton – said 1,157 people had been referred to the Long Covid Support Scheme run by Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland as of December.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Cole-Hamilton called on Nicola Sturgeon to intervene.

But she responded: “There’s no need to intervene, because this work is being taken forward.

Alex Cole-Hamilton speaking
Alex Cole-Hamilton called for the First Minister to intervene (Lesley Martin/PA)

“People with long Covid will be receiving support at different levels and parts of the National Health Service, many people will be receiving support from their GP and it’s right that support is provided on a holistic basis.”

Some 40,000 people are estimated to have been suffering from long Covid for at least 12 months.

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland chief executive Jane-Claire Judson said the fact that GPs cannot automatically refer patients to the service is a “missed opportunity”.

She said: “Long Covid is causing lasting harm to thousands of people living with debilitating symptoms like fatigue, breathlessness, and chest pain. They desperately need support.

“We still hear all too often from people who struggle to get help. It’s been almost two years since the start of the pandemic and we’re still not getting this system right. It just isn’t joined up – and it needs to be fixed.

“For example, our Long Covid Support Service is there to help people living with the most common symptoms, but as it stands GPs can’t refer to the service automatically.

“It’s a missed opportunity to create the wraparound service people with long Covid say they need – and we’re appealing for the Cabinet Secretary to help make urgent improvements.”

