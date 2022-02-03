Nicola Sturgeon rules out privatisation of lifeline ferry services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon rules out privatisation of lifeline ferry services

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 2.29pm
The Scottish Government has no plans to privatise ferry services, Nicola Sturgeon insisted (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has ruled out privatising lifeline ferry services to Scotland’s island communities.

The First Minister also made clear her government had no plans at split up the CalMac network, amid concerns about a possible “unbundling” of routes into smaller groups.

Labour’s Kate Clarke asked Ms Sturgeon for the government to “make a commitment to keep ferry services in public ownership”.

The SNP leader told her: “We have no plans whatsoever to privatise public service ferries.

“And contrary to concerns expressed in recent press reports, we have no plans whatsoever to split up the CalMac network.”

Ms Sturgeon said that ensuring ferry services are delivered via public contracts gave them “control over service levels, timetables and fares” on the routes operated by CalMac on the Clyde and Hebrides routes and by Serco NorthLink to the Northern Isles of Orkney and Shetland.

Ms Clarke, who raised the issue as First Minister’s Questions, said she was pleased Ms Sturgeon “seems to have ruled out privatisation”, as she claimed a lack of investment in ferry services since the SNP came to power in 2007 had resulted in more than 1,000 sailings being delayed because of mechanical issues in the past five years.

The First Minister said: “I didn’t seem to rule out privatisation, I did rule out privatisation.

“Let me say it again. We have no plans whatsoever, we will not privatise our public service ferries and equally we have no plans to split up the CalMac network.

“That is the position of the Scottish Government.”

Nicola Sturgeon was challenged on the issue at First Minister’s Questions (Andy Buchanan/PA)

She told MSPs the SNP in government had “invested over £2 billion pounds” in ferry services and infrastructure, with spending of £580 million earmarked for the next five years.

The First Minister pledged: “We will continue to invest in our ferry network to give people in our islands the service the have every right to expect.”

