Scottish Government aims to keep power to close schools for another six months

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 4.39pm
The powers could be used during a future health emergency (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The ability for the Scottish Government to close schools is among Covid-19 regulations to be extended until September.

Powers put in place through the Coronavirus Act 2020, which was passed by Westminster in the early days of the pandemic, are due to expire in March.

But the Scottish Government has laid regulations at Holyrood to extend five of the powers, while the others will expire as planned.

Two of the powers relate to the closure of schools and continuity of education, with others pertaining to the registration of deaths, vaccination and health protection regulations, will also be extended to September 24.

But the Scottish Government is seeking to make some of these powers permanent through the Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Bill which has been introduced at Holyrood and would allow ministers to exercise the powers in the event of another pandemic.

“While we have seen a welcome easing of restrictions, and hope that measures can continue to be eased, it is right that we remain vigilant to protect this hard-won progress,” said Deputy First Minister, John Swinney.

“For that reason we believe some of these provisions remain necessary and proportionate to mitigate the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on our public services, and any future health threats.

“Although not required to by law, the Scottish Government has reported to Parliament on the use of these UK Act powers every two months throughout the pandemic to enable parliamentary scrutiny of their use, and will continue to do so.

“As set out in the Recovery and Reform Bill, it is our intention that the extended provisions be included in permanent legislation, subject to full parliamentary scrutiny of the Bill.”

