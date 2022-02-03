Brandon Lewis ‘extremely disappointed’ by resignation of First Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brandon Lewis ‘extremely disappointed’ by resignation of First Minister

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 7.03pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he is ‘extremely disappointed’ at the resignation of Paul Givan (Steve Parsons/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he is 'extremely disappointed' at the resignation of Paul Givan (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Northern Ireland Secretary has said he is “extremely disappointed” at the resignation of the region’s First Minister.

Paul Givan made the announcement, which will also remove deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from office from midnight, as part of the DUP’s protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Brandon Lewis has urged the DUP to reinstate Mr Givan “immediately to ensure the necessary delivery of public services for the citizens of Northern Ireland”.

“The UK Government’s priority is to see a strong functioning Northern Ireland Executive delivering a better, more prosperous, shared future for all the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

Mr Lewis said he recognises the impact of the Protocol on the ground.

“The UK Government has been clear for some time that the Protocol has been causing serious problems, unbalancing the delicate and hard-won political stability in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We remain fully committed to fixing the problems with the Protocol and to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions. We will continue our intensive talks with the EU in order to resolve these.”

Brexit
First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan speaking to the media at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, following his announcement that he will resign his post in a Brexit protocol protest (Peter Morrison/PA)

The Northern Ireland Secretary said he will be speaking to the leaders of the five largest parties in Northern Ireland as well as the Irish Government to “encourage a return to stable devolved government in Northern Ireland”.

“I hope that Northern Ireland’s political leaders will take the necessary steps to restore the stability in the devolved institutions that the people of Northern Ireland deserve,” he said.

