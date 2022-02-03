Who is Jack Doyle, the second senior aide to quit No 10 in one night?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Who is Jack Doyle, the second senior aide to quit No 10 in one night?

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 7.13pm
Jack Doyle has resigned (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jack Doyle has become the second senior member of Downing Street staff to quit in a matter of hours.

The now-former director of communications at No 10 was previously a journalist, most recently for the Daily Mail where he was associate editor (politics) before his move to Downing Street in 2020.

Mr Doyle was at the Mail for 10 years, before which he worked for the Press Association as home affairs correspondent.

He started in Downing Street as press secretary before becoming deputy director of communications and finally bagging the top job.

Mr Doyle, a policeman’s son, had been thrust into the limelight in recent weeks amid allegations he was at two Covid restriction-busting gatherings which are now under investigation by police.

Jack Doyle leaves as No 10’s director of communications
Jack Doyle worked in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He became director of communications after the departure of James Slack – now the deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun – who has also been caught up in the partygate saga over a leaving do held for him in No 10 the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, for which he has apologised.

It was reported Mr Doyle had offered the PM his resignation over the gatherings but that Mr Johnson had refused to accept it. Downing Street denied Mr Doyle offered to quit, and said that the Prime Minister had “full confidence” in him.

Mr Doyle was reported to have vetoed plans for the daily briefings held with Westminster journalists to be televised.

The sessions would have been fronted by the Prime Minister’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton, who also resigned as part of the allegations of parties across No 10 and Whitehall.

Mr Doyle is reported to have told staff it was always his intention to step down after two years but his resignation comes as Mr Johnson is fighting to save his premiership.

