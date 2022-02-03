Taoiseach ‘deeply concerned’ over ‘very damaging’ Givan resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Taoiseach ‘deeply concerned’ over ‘very damaging’ Givan resignation

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 7.37pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has expressed concerns about Paul Givan’s resignation (PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin has expressed concerns about Paul Givan’s resignation (PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is “deeply concerned” about the resignation of DUP First Minister Paul Givan, saying it is “a very damaging move”.

Parties in Northern Ireland have called for an early election to take place after Stormont was plunged into a fresh powersharing crisis.

The move by the Lagan Valley MLA is part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes after DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots ordered his officials to cease carrying out agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports.

“The Taoiseach has consistently reiterated the importance of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement, and the good functioning of the Northern Ireland Executive,” his spokesman said.

“We are deeply concerned about the latest developments and the resignation of DUP First Minister Paul Givan. This is a very damaging move.

“It is absolutely vital for peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland that the Executive is delivering for the people of Northern Ireland, particularly now as we emerge from the Covid pandemic.”

Mr Martin has reminded the UK Government of their responsibility to implement the Protocol.

“The Protocol is part of an international treaty agreed and ratified by the UK and EU, to protect the Good Friday Agreement in all its dimensions,” his spokesman said.

“The UK has an obligation under international law, and under its own domestic law, to ensure it meets is obligations under the Protocol.

“The current talks between the EU and the UK and must be given every chance to succeed.

“The Commission has put forward serious proposals which directly address the concerns about outstanding issues on implementation of the Protocol.

“I would urge the DUP to return to full engagement with all the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and avoid any action that could damage peace and stability in Northern Ireland.”

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the decision was “deeply regrettable” and said efforts to address concerns about the Protocol raised by Unionists were ongoing.

He said: “We believe that people want to see a positive commitment from their political representatives to work with each other to resolve issues in Northern Ireland, rather than the creation of any new cliff edges or instability.

“There are of course ongoing discussions on the implementation of the Protocol between the EU and UK, where the Commission have put forward proposals directly addressing the concerns raised by Unionist representatives, including significantly reducing checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Brexit
Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (Niall Carson/PA)

“No positive agenda is served by undermining the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and the resignation of the First Minister of course has wider implications for the Northern Ireland Executive and its important work.

“The focus of the Government now, as always, will be on working with the political parties and the British Government to support political stability in Northern Ireland, and the effective operation of all the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement, including the Executive and indeed the North South Ministerial Council which has also been impacted by the current political instability.

“I am in ongoing contact with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to discuss these developments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier