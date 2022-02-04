Count begins in Southend West by-election to find successor to Sir David Amess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Count begins in Southend West by-election to find successor to Sir David Amess

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 12.55am
Ballot papers are counted at Southend Leisure & Tennis Centre for the Southend West by-election (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ballot papers are counted at Southend Leisure & Tennis Centre for the Southend West by-election (Joe Giddens/PA)

The count is underway in the Southend West by-election where 24% of the electorate turned out to select a successor to Sir David Amess, who was murdered last year.

The Conservative MP was fatally stabbed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on October 15 during a constituency surgery.

The by-election polls closed at 10pm and shortly before midnight on Thursday, the verification of the ballots was completed and the count started in a constituency that has 66,354 registered voters.

PA news agency witnessed a number of spoilt ballots containing messages rallying against Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is embroiled in a partygate controversy around potential lockdown breaches in Downing Street.

The first ballot boxes arrive at Southend Leisure & Tennis Centre
The first ballot boxes arrive at Southend Leisure & Tennis Centre (Joe Giddens/PA)

One ballot seen at the Southend Leisure & Tennis Centre where the count is taking place said “Boris, do a Brexit – get out”, while another voter scrawled “Get Boris out”.

Sir David, who secured an increased majority of 14,459 in the 2019 general election, had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983.

The Conservatives selected barrister Anna Firth as their candidate to succeed the 69-year-old.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats did not stand candidates in Thursday’s by-election contest.

Southend West has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1950.

Ali Harbi Ali is accused of murdering Sir David.

The 25-year-old is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 last year.

Ali denied the charges at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December and faces a trial later this year.

A photograph of Sir David Amess (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
A photograph of Sir David Amess (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The candidates who stood in the by-election were:

– Freedom Alliance. The Real Alternative: Christopher Anderson

– English Democrats – “Protect Our Borders”: Catherine Blaiklock

– No Description: Olga Childs

– Heritage Party: Ben Downton

– Conservative Party: Anna Firth

– Independent: Jayda Fransen

– UK Independence Party: Steve Laws

– English Constitution Party, Freedom: Graham Moore

– Psychedelic Movement: Jason Pilley

