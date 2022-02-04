Downing Street engulfed in another tough period after aides’ exit, says Tory MSP

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Downing Street faces another tough period following the resignation of several of Boris Johnson’s closest aides, a Conservative MSP has said.

However Craig Hoy also claimed the string of exits shows things are going to change in Number 10.

Four close aides to the Prime Minister quit within hours of one another on Thursday, leaving him without key members of his inner circle.

One of them was Mr Johnson’s longstanding adviser Munira Mirza, director of the Number 10 policy unit, who said the PM had “let himself down” with his “scurrilous” comment about Jimmy Savile to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Hoy told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday: “I think it’s going to be another tough period for Downing Street and for the Prime Minister.

“I recognise that this doesn’t look good.

“It does show that things are going to change in Downing Street, that people are leaving.

Craig Hoy said the resignation of four key Number 10 aides ‘doesn’t look good’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“But I think that is putting perhaps a positive spin on the situation.”

Asked about the Prime Minister’s Savile comment, Mr Hoy added: “It’s down for the Prime Minister to choose his words. He chose his words.

“The Chancellor said he wouldn’t have chosen them. And I don’t think I would have done so either.”

Last month, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called on the Prime Minister to quit over the partygate affair and that was echoed by many Conservative MSPs.

Munira Mirza, a longstanding adviser to Boris Johnson, was among those to quit (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Hoy was asked if he would prefer Chancellor Rishi Sunak to be the next Prime Minister over other senior Tories like Michael Gove or Liz Truss.

He said: “There’s no vacancy for the top job, but I think if there is a vacancy, I suspect myself and colleagues will be quite clear with you at that point in time.

“But I think it’s far too early to start naming the runners and riders in any leadership contest.”