Royal Navy aircraft carrier returns to Portsmouth home base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Royal Navy aircraft carrier returns to Portsmouth home base

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 2.55pm
HMS Prince of Wales returning to Portsmouth Naval Base
HMS Prince of Wales returning to Portsmouth Naval Base

A Royal Navy aircraft carrier has returned to its home base as it remains on high alert to respond to the Ukraine crisis.

Well-wishers lined the harbour walls to welcome HMS Prince of Wales as it sailed into Portsmouth Naval Base having completed a period of at-sea exercises.

The 65,000-tonne warship was appointed the command ship of Nato’s Maritime High Readiness Force in January.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this week that the carrier was on alert to be deployed in response to the ongoing crisis in eastern Europe as part of a wider UK military contribution to support Ukraine.

He said in a statement released by Downing Street: “It is on standby to move within hours should tensions rise further.”

The UK has taken over from France to run the Nato task force which is formed to deal with major global incidents.

The task force will be run for the next 12 months by Commander UK Strike Force – the most senior sea-going staff of the Royal Navy headed by Rear Admiral Mike Utley.

HMS Prince of Wales is scheduled to spend a period at its home base in Portsmouth before departing again next month to take part in an international exercise off Norway.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier