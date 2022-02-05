PM ‘does tell the truth’ and those against him are Remainers, says Dorries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

PM ‘does tell the truth’ and those against him are Remainers, says Dorries

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 10.43am Updated: February 5 2022, 1.53pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the technology centre at Hopwood Hall College in Manchester. (Jason Cairnduff/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the technology centre at Hopwood Hall College in Manchester. (Jason Cairnduff/PA)

The Prime Minister tells the truth “to the best of his knowledge”, a Cabinet minister has said, as she suggested those calling for Boris Johnson to resign were those who wanted the UK to remain in the EU.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries repeatedly sought to blame Remainers for plotting against the PM in interviews on Saturday morning.

She admitted “there are a number of reasons actually, it’s not just one”, but she said: “That certainly is at play with a group.”

Cabinet Meeting
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries arriving in Downing Street, London. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

However, out of the 15 Tory MPs who have so far publicly called on Boris Johnson to go, just seven of those had publicly backed remaining in the EU in the 2016 referendum.

One of those who has said the Prime Minister should go is David Davis, who served as Brexit Secretary, and another is strident Brexiteer Andrew Bridgen.

But Ms Dorries told Times Radio: “There are a small number of voices, whether they are people who were ardent supporters of Remain, who see this as their last opportunity to reverse Brexit.”

Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond, however, said that was “predictable rubbish from a predictable source”.

The Conservative told BBC Radio 4’s Week in Westminster programme: “I think as far as I can see, the people who so far declared that they’ve written a letter are from all wings of the party and none.”

Asked whether it was “the beginning of the end” for the PM, he said: “It certainly looks like that at the moment.”

Ms Dorries was also forced to insist Mr Johnson tells the truth as the PM came under sustained pressure over the future of his premiership.

She said Mr Johnson told the truth “to the best of his knowledge” based on what he was told by his aides.

Challenged about a claim made by Mr Johnson in the Commons about the number of people in work before and after the pandemic, Ms Dorries told BBC Breakfast: “He will have been given by advisers and researchers the fact that there were more people in work than there were at the beginning of the pandemic, not on the payroll.”

Boris Johnson visit to north west England
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the technology centre at Hopwood Hall College in Manchester (Jason Cairnduff/PA)

She said: “So did he tell the truth when he quoted that? Yes, he told the truth as it was given to him.”

“I can personally tell you that the Prime Minister, when he stands at the despatch box and makes quotes like the one you just quoted, is because the researchers and his advisers will have given him that quote, and that’s… and he was truthful, to the best of his knowledge, when he made that quote,” she said.

She added: “The Prime Minister does tell the truth.”

Honesty was one of the key reasons former minister Nick Gibb said on Friday that he could no longer support the PM, and had submitted a letter of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said his constituents were “furious about the double standards” and he said the Prime Minister had been “inaccurate” in statements to the Commons.

He said: “The Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Allegra Stratton for joking about a Christmas party that she hadn’t attended, but he won’t take responsibility for those that he did attend. I am sorry to say that it is hard to see how it can be the case that the Prime Minister told the truth.”

The MP said: “To restore trust, we need to change the Prime Minister.”

Backbencher Aaron Bell (Newcastle-under-Lyme) also declared publicly he had submitted a letter calling for a vote of no confidence in his leader.

John Glen, a Treasury minister and Salisbury MP, said the situation with No 10 was “deeply uncomfortable, disappointing, and embarrassing”.

Writing in his local newspaper The Salisbury Journal, he did not call for the Prime Minister to resign but said: “The culture in Number 10 fell short of what the country had a right to expect, and responsibility must be taken for the mistakes that were made.”

The interventions brought the number of Tory MPs who have now publicly called for Mr Johnson to resign to 15.

Privately, the number is expected to be higher.

Mr Johnson also lost five No 10 aides in 24 hours on Thursday and Friday.

But Ms Dorries insisted 97% of Conservative MPs were behind the Prime Minister.

This included, she said, the Health Secretary following comments over the Prime Minister’s allegation that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

She said: “I spoke to Sajid Javid last night and he reassured me that he is 100% behind the Prime Minister.

“In fact, I think he’s quite shocked at how his comments have been interpreted.”

Mr Javid said Sir Keir deserved “absolute respect” for the job he did as director of public prosecutions and that it was important that the Prime Minister “clarified” his earlier accusation that Sir Keir had failed to prosecute Savile.

Earlier, Chancellor Rishi Sunak had said he would not have made the comments.

Ofgem announcement
Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, London (Justin Tallis/PA)

Ms Dorries said her Cabinet colleague was “entitled to his views”.

Ms Dorries told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “anybody who leads an organisation, like the Prime Minister leads the Government or Keir Starmer led the Crown Prosecution Service, when something goes wrong, you take responsibility and you apologise”.

She said: “Rishi Sunak is entitled to his views and you know, he’s entitled to say… make any comments that he wants to.”

Ms Dorries was defending the Prime Minister as other Tory MPs are expected to consider over the weekend whether to write to the chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham in an attempt to force a leadership contest.

Former minister Dr Liam Fox has said he is “waiting to see what comes out of” the full Sue Gray report into the partygate saga.

Mr Johnson was facing fresh accusations on Saturday after The Mirror reported that the Metropolitan Police had been handed a photograph of Mr Johnson holding a beer at an alleged gathering in June 2020 to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier