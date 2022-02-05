Full list of Tory MPs who have called on Boris Johnson to resign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another two Conservative MPs called for Boris Johnson to quit on Friday.

Nick Gibb and Aaron Bell both said they had submitted letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister, bringing the total number of MPs who have now called for the PM to go to 15 – although not all have formally communicated this to chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

A confidence vote will be triggered if Sir Graham receives letters from 54 MPs, 15% of the parliamentary party, calling for a poll.

Here is a list of those who have said the PM should resign:

– Nick Gibb

Nick Gibb (House of Commons/PA)

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said his constituents were “furious about the double standards” and he said the Prime Minister had been “inaccurate” in statements to the Commons.

The former education minister said he had submitted his letter of no confidence, and added: “To restore trust, we need to change the Prime Minister.”

– Aaron Bell

Conservative MP Aaron Bell (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 2019 Red Wall MP has declared publicly he has submitted a letter calling for a vote of no confidence in his leader.

In a statement, he said: “The breach of trust that events in No 10 Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes his position untenable.”

In an emotional question in the Commons on Monday following publication of the Sue Gray report into lockdown parties, Mr Bell asked Mr Johnson if he thought he was a “fool” for following Covid restrictions at his grandmother’s funeral.

– Sir Roger Gale

Sir Roger Gale during Prime Minister’s Questions (UK Parliament/Roger Harris/PA)

The veteran politician told the PA news agency that the Conservative Party leader was a “dead man walking” politically after he apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown.

The North Thanet MP said he had submitted a letter of no confidence more than 18 months ago to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee, after the details of the Barnard Castle trip made by Mr Johnson’s former senior aide Dominic Cummings emerged in 2020.

– Douglas Ross

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives said Mr Johnson’s position was “untenable” after the Prime Minister admitted attending the BYOB garden drinks on May 20, 2020.

Mr Ross, who is understood to have sent a letter to the 1922 Committee, said last month that he felt the admission meant he “could not continue” to lead the UK Government.

– Andrew Bridgen

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen in Parliament Square, London (Jacob King/PA)

The Brexiteer wrote in an article for the Daily Telegraph on January 13 that Mr Johnson presided over a “moral vacuum at the heart of our Government” and called for him to “go now with some semblance of grace”.

The MP for North West Leicestershire said it was “with a heavy heart” that he had submitted a letter of no confidence.

– Peter Aldous

Peter Aldous (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Confirming he had sent a letter to Sir Graham, the Waveney MP tweeted on February 1: “After a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the conclusion that the Prime Minister should resign.”

Mr Aldous said he had “never taken such action before” but he believed it was “in the best interests of the country” for a change at the top.

– Tobias Ellwood

Former minister Tobias Ellwood (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The chairman of the Defence Select Committee said the Prime Minister had lost his support, and urged him to “call a vote of confidence rather than waiting for the inevitable 54 letters to be eventually submitted”.

Telling Sky News it was “horrible” for MPs to have to defend partygate, he confirmed on February 2 that he had presented his letter to the 1922 Committee.

– Anthony Mangnall

Anthony Mangnall (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

The Totnes MP, who entered Parliament in 2019, criticised Mr Johnson’s “actions and mistruths” in a social media post, as he confirmed he had joined colleagues in calling for a no confidence vote.

He tweeted: “Standards in public life matter. At this time I can no longer support the PM.”

– Sir Gary Streeter

Gary Streeter (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

In a Facebook post, Sir Gary said he had formally called for a “motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister”.

The South West Devon MP said: “I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street.”

– William Wragg

William Wragg (Parliament TV/PA)

The chairman of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme last month that Mr Johnson’s position had become “untenable”.

The Hazel Grove MP has not publicly said whether he has submitted a letter.

– Caroline Nokes

Caroline Nokes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The former immigration minister told ITV’s Peston on January 12: “Regretfully, he looks like a liability and I think he either goes now or he goes in three years’ time at a general election.”

She also has not confirmed whether or not she has contacted Sir Graham.

– Tim Loughton

Tim Loughton MP (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The former children’s minister told constituents in a Facebook post on January 15 that he had “regretfully come to the conclusion that Boris Johnson’s position is now untenable”.

It is unclear whether he has submitted a no-confidence letter.

– David Davis

Former minister David Davis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The former Brexit secretary confronted Mr Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions on January 19, telling his party leader: “You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go.”

However, Mr Davis later said he wanted to wait for further details of Sue Gray’s report into alleged rule-breaking to emerge before submitting a letter of no confidence.

Asked on LBC whether he had made a submission as of January 31, he replied: “No, not yet.”

– Andrew Mitchell

Andrew Mitchell in the Commons (House of Commons/PA)

In an intervention after Mr Johnson’s statement to the House of Commons following the publication of the update on the Gray inquiry on January 31, the former Cabinet minister told the No 10 incumbent he “no longer enjoys my support”.

He has not said whether he has contacted Sir Graham.

– Sir Charles Walker

Sir Charles Walker (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

The vice chairman of the 1922 Committee told Channel 4 News on February 1 he would “applaud” Mr Johnson if he chose to stand down, but said it was “his decision”.

It was unclear whether this meant he had submitted a formal letter.