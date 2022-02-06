Government rejects Labour accusations over apprenticeships target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government rejects Labour accusations over apprenticeships target

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 10.30pm
Labour’s Bridget Phillipson condemned the Government (Nigel Roddis/PA)
The Government has rejected Labour accusations that departments across Whitehall could not “even deliver on their own target” on hiring enough apprentices.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said Labour analysis showed that parts of the Government, including the Department for Education (DfE), had missed their targets for the number of apprentices they wanted to hire.

But the DfE said the target was to employ an average of at least 2.3% of staff as new apprentice starts over a period – not in a single year – and therefore the target had been hit.

Government building stock
The Department for Education has been criticised (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In 2017, the Government set the target for public sector bodies with 250 or more staff in England to employ an average of at least 2.3% of their staff on apprenticeships up to March 2021. This was then extended for a year to March this year.

Labour claimed their analysis showed 60% of Government departments had failed to do so.

The party said this included the Department for Education, which they said took on just 142 apprentices last year, out of a workforce of over 7,000.

But a DfE spokesperson said: “It is not true to say the Department for Education has not met the public sector apprenticeship target – which was met successfully between 2017 and 2020.

“We continue to be one of the leading departments in recruiting and supporting apprentices, and across Government the Civil Service met its target of over 30,000 apprenticeships in the year 2020/21.”

Ms Phillipson said: “Apprenticeship starts have plummeted over the last decade, led by a Government which cannot even deliver on their own target.

“Labour is working with employers, educators and training providers to deliver the skills our country needs to prosper. The Government should have adopted Labour’s plan for a wage subsidy delivering 100,000 new apprenticeship starts this year, and ensure every young person is leaving education ready for work and ready for life.”

However the DfE spokesperson said: “As the lead department responsible for apprenticeships, we are taking action to support more people to do an apprenticeship and gain the skills they need to build a rewarding career.”

They added: “Growing apprenticeship starts remains a key priority and we are pleased to see that the latest figures show a big rise in the number of people starting apprenticeships this academic year.

“We will continue to work with employers to boost the number of apprenticeships available including by increasing apprenticeship funding by £2.7 billion by 2024-25 to support businesses of all sizes to build the skilled workforce they need.”

