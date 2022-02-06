Liz Truss warns over Falklands’ sovereignty as China backs Argentina’s claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liz Truss warns over Falklands’ sovereignty as China backs Argentina’s claim

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 11.30pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned China over the Falklands (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned China over the Falklands (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss has defended the Falklands as “part of the British family” after China backed Argentina’s claim over the South American islands.

The Foreign Secretary tweeted that “China must respect the Falklands’ sovereignty” after Argentinian president, Alberto Fernandez, met with China’s President Xi on the fringes of the Beijing winter Olympics.

According to a statement on London’s Chinese Embassy website, the two leaders spoke of their “deep friendship” and Argentina signed up to China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, a state-backed campaign for global influence.

But they also signed an agreement in which China reasserted its support for Argentina’s claim to the Falklands, while Mr Fernandez backed Xi’s one-China policy, which claims Taiwan as its own.

The statement said Argentina should be able to “fully exercise its sovereignty over the Malvinas (Falklands) Islands issue”.

But Ms Truss said: “We completely reject any questions over sovereignty of the Falklands.

“The Falklands are part of the British family and we will defend their right to self-determination.

“China must respect the Falklands’ sovereignty.”

Chen Weihua, a journalist for China Daily, an English-language newspaper owned by the Chinese Communist Party, replied to Ms Truss to say: “But it’s okay for UK to challenge China’s sovereignty in the South China Sea by sending navy vessels?

“At least China has not sent its navy near the Malvinas, or what you call the Falklands.”

Xi has also met with Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, in recent days, where the leaders pushed back against US pressure and declared their opposition to any expansion of Nato – a key issue in the current tensions on the Ukrainian border.

In a joint statement, they criticised “interference in the internal affairs” of other states and in a thinly veiled reference to the West, said: “Some forces representing a minority on the world stage continue to advocate unilateral approaches to resolving international problems and resort to military policy.”

China has increasingly shown support for Moscow in its dispute with Ukraine that threatens to break out into armed conflict.

Conservative MP and chairman of the Commons Defence Select Committee, Tobias Ellwood, has warned of the coming together of China and Russia.

Boris Johnson becomes PM
Tobias Ellwood has warned the situation in Ukraine could be this era’s Cuban missile crisis (Yui Mok/PA)

Following the leaders’ meeting, he tweeted: “Putin is not in China to discuss the bobsleigh but to further align Russia away from the West to the East. This is the axis of power that will dominate our era.

“Any sanctions we impose will only assist Putin with his aim. This is the bigger picture we are missing.”

On Sunday, Mr Ellwood added: “With China now on side – the Russian invasion into Ukraine is now imminent.

“Our window for the West to prevent this is now closing fast.”

Last week in the Commons, he warned: “Putin is using the Ukraine crisis to realign Russia militarily, economically and geopolitically with China, which has massive security implications for the West.”

He said: “This is our Cuban missile crisis. I encourage Britain to lead the call to deploy an offensive alliance and stand up to Putin’s aggression.”

