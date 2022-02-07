Patients facing surgery promised more transparency on waiting times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patients facing surgery promised more transparency on waiting times

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 12.03am
Patients and their carers will be able to access tailored information ahead of planned surgery through a new platform on the NHS website (UAB/PA)
Patients and their carers will be able to access tailored information ahead of planned surgery through a new platform on the NHS website (UAB/PA)

Patients are expected to soon be able to use the NHS website ahead of planned operations to see waiting times information for their trust.

Those due to have surgery will be able to access tailored information in a bid to have “increased transparency and information sharing”, the Department of Health (DH) said.

The My Planned Care platform is due to go live on the NHS website later in February, and will be accessible to patients, family members, carers and medical professionals.

The department said it is expected the service will be available on the NHS app in the future.

It aims to help people better understand their expected waiting time, and will also allow clinicians to link patients to the most appropriate personalised support in preparation for their surgery.

The advice could include diet and exercise plans and advice on services to help people stop smoking so they are fit for their operation.

The launch is part of plans to tackle the backlog in planned care caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “At the height of the pandemic the NHS rightly focused on treating Covid-19 patients, but sadly it has meant waiting lists have risen – and the Covid backlog is going to keep rising.

“This platform, combined with our record funding to tackle the backlog and invest in innovative diagnosis and treatment will help us ensure access to life-changing care and support for people no matter who they are or where they live.”

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers – which represents trusts, said health staff will be “going flat out to meet the challenges presented by long waits”.

He said: “The ‘My Planned Care’ platform, which is the subject of today’s announcement, and is designed to improve information for patients ahead of treatment and reduce cancellations, will form part of a plan to tackle the care backlog.

“The publication of full details of this plan, which trust leaders have helped create and expect shortly, will be a key moment for the NHS.

“Trusts will do all they can to deliver the plan and get through their backlogs as quickly as possible.”

NHS England announced at the weekend that patients awaiting major operations are to be supported by dedicated NHS care teams from next year in a bid to prevent last-minute cancellations which have been described as costly and frustrating.

It will involve access to specialist teams of nurses, care co-ordinators and doctors who will screen patients and work with them to develop personalised plans in the run-up to their procedures.

People not being ready for treatment for health reasons account for a third of on-the-day cancellations, NHS England said.

The organisation said its latest initiative, due to begin in April 2023, is aimed at cutting the number of operations cancelled on the day and boosting people’s chances of recovering quickly from treatment.

