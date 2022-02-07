Scotland ‘through the worst’ of Omicron, says Health Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland ‘through the worst’ of Omicron, says Health Secretary

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 9.32am Updated: February 7 2022, 2.30pm
The Health Secretary said the NHS had been facing more pressure than ever in early January (Peter Summers/PA)
Scotland has come “through the worst” of the Omicron variant, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said.

On Sunday, 23 people were in intensive care with Covid-19, the lowest figure since July, with 958 people in hospital – the fewest since early January.

In recent weeks, measures put in place to stem the rise of the Omicron variant – which included the closing of nightclubs and reintroduction of social distancing between groups in leisure and hospitality premises – were eased after ministers judged a prediction of 50,000 daily infections would not come to pass.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Monday, Mr Yousaf said: “I think we’re through the worst of it.

“I definitely think the last few weeks of December and the first few weeks of January – that five to six-week period – was probably the worst… and most intense period the health service has ever come under in its 73-year existence.

“That’s not coming from me, that’s coming from people… who have been working there for decades and decades.”

Despite the downturn in cases of the new variant, the Health Secretary cautioned there was still substantial pressure being exerted on the health service.

“While we’re through, perhaps, the worst of it, we should also say that there is still significant pressure on the health service,” he said.

“That pressure comes from the continued number of Covid patients, they’re just under 1,000, thankfully, who are in hospital with Covid.

“It also comes from the cumulative impact of two years of a pandemic and having to catch up with that significant backlog.”

Mr Yousaf also said “extensive” infection control measures placed on dentistry services would not be eased until the spread of Covid-19 reduced further, while he raised the possibility of another variant of the virus.

“Until we are in a more endemic state in relation to Covid, until we are able to get back to even more normality than we have at the moment, then I’m afraid those infection prevention and control measures – in some shape or form – are going to have to remain.

“Our recovery is going to have to work around what is currently still a quite fragile state.

“Any clinician or public health expert that I’ve spoken to, nobody suggested that Omicron was the last variant that we’ll see.”

On Monday, the Scottish Government reported 5,809 new coronavirus cases but no deaths in the previous 24 hours.

The official figures mean the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test remains at 10,433.

However, authorities noted that register offices are generally closed at the weekend.

There were 958 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, no change on the previous day, with 23 in intensive care, down one.

In addition, on Sunday 13 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

So far 4,422,719 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,136,739 have received their second dose, and 3,320,254 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday.

