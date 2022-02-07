Two benefits paid out £145m to low income households in 2021, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Two benefits paid out £145m to low income households in 2021, figures show

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 11.20am Updated: February 7 2022, 5.02pm
Welfare spending for 2021 has been revealed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Welfare spending for 2021 has been revealed (Jane Barlow/PA)

Two Scottish Government benefits paid out more than £145 million to low-income households last year, figures released on Monday show.

Bridging payments for the Scottish Child Payment benefit reached £76,716,360 in 2021, a total of 596,388 payments.

This incorporates several pandemic support payments and provides £520 to qualifying households in four instalments throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Low Income Pandemic Payments of £130 were made to more than 530,000 households on a one-off basis. These reached a total of £68,946,540.

Minimum alcohol pricing
Shona Robison welcomed the figures (Jane Barlow/PA)

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison welcomed the figures.

She said: “We know that many families experienced financial struggles due to the pandemic, whether through lost earnings, increased costs or needing to run their heating more often.

“I am pleased that we have been able to help such a significant number of low income households.

“This shows our commitment to help those who need it most, and that will continue as we now combat a cost of living crisis.

“This will include continuing to deliver bridging payments in 2022 ahead of extending our Scottish Child Payment to under 16s and doubling the payment to £20 per week per child in April.”

The minister continued: “It’s crucial we work together across society on transformational change that will deliver on reducing inequality and our national mission to tackle child poverty.

“It will require all partners to pull together on areas such as employment, maximising incomes and affordable housing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier