Two benefits paid out £145m to low income households in 2021, figures show

Two Scottish Government benefits paid out more than £145 million to low-income households last year, figures released on Monday show.

Bridging payments for the Scottish Child Payment benefit reached £76,716,360 in 2021, a total of 596,388 payments.

This incorporates several pandemic support payments and provides £520 to qualifying households in four instalments throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Low Income Pandemic Payments of £130 were made to more than 530,000 households on a one-off basis. These reached a total of £68,946,540.

Shona Robison welcomed the figures (Jane Barlow/PA)

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison welcomed the figures.

She said: “We know that many families experienced financial struggles due to the pandemic, whether through lost earnings, increased costs or needing to run their heating more often.

“I am pleased that we have been able to help such a significant number of low income households.

“This shows our commitment to help those who need it most, and that will continue as we now combat a cost of living crisis.

“This will include continuing to deliver bridging payments in 2022 ahead of extending our Scottish Child Payment to under 16s and doubling the payment to £20 per week per child in April.”

The minister continued: “It’s crucial we work together across society on transformational change that will deliver on reducing inequality and our national mission to tackle child poverty.

“It will require all partners to pull together on areas such as employment, maximising incomes and affordable housing.”