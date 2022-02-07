Humza Yousaf announces £82m fund to expand teams at GP practices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Humza Yousaf announces £82m fund to expand teams at GP practices

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 3.00pm
The extra cash will allow GP teams to expand and improve the way that services are delivered (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The extra cash will allow GP teams to expand and improve the way that services are delivered (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A total of £82.6 million will be spent expanding teams within GP practices and modernising their systems, the Health Secretary has said.

The funding will allow other healthcare professionals such as physiotherapists and nurses to be based at practices, giving GPs more time with patients who need their skills, such as suspected cancer cases.

Telephone systems in practices will also be upgraded to reduce call-waiting times for patients.

The money is the final allocation from the four-year fund the Scottish Government agreed with GPs in 2018.

Humza Yousaf says GPs make an ‘invaluable’ contribution (Peter Summers/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “GP surgeries provide a wide range of services, supporting both the physical and mental health of patients.

“The contribution general practice makes to the health and wellbeing of communities is invaluable.

“This funding will improve how general practice services are delivered and, in turn, enhance the patients’ experience of accessing care.

“We have now delivered every penny we committed to health boards and GPs as part of our ongoing commitment to help support practices deliver care.

“The NHS is facing the biggest challenge this winter and this investment will have real benefits for both patients and frontline staff.”

A leading doctor said GPs were still under pressure (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Dr Andrew Buist, chair of BMA Scotland’s GP committee, said: “Things continue to be really tough for GPs and teams working in practices across Scotland.

“We need help to cope with demand – both while the pandemic continues and looking longer term, including as restrictions begin to ease following the Omicron wave.

“A crucial part of this is building the teams around GPs and ensuring there are the right skilled staff in place to ensure people are treated by the most appropriate professional, freeing up GPs’ time to focus on the highest priority patients who need our time the most.

“This funding will make a crucial contribution in that sense, so it is very welcome and we hope it will make a real difference for practices and patients across Scotland.”

