Scottish Tories blast Government for failing to introduce Suzanne’s Law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Scottish Tories blast Government for failing to introduce Suzanne’s Law

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 3.34pm Updated: February 7 2022, 5.10pm
Under the law killers would not be released from prison if they refused to reveal the location of their victim’s body (Danny Lawson/PA)
Under the law killers would not be released from prison if they refused to reveal the location of their victim’s body (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Scottish Government has been criticised for failing to overhaul parole rules so convicted killers would be kept in prison if they failed to reveal the whereabouts of their victim’s body.

The Scottish Tories have been pushing for what they call Suzanne’s Law to be enforced.

In a parliamentary answer last year, the then Justice Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said there would be a “full rewrite of the Parole Board (Scotland) Rules 2001 this year” which would include the provision.

“As part of that work, we intend to add a specific provision to the rules which will provide for failure to disclose a victim’s body as a matter, amongst others, that the Parole Board may take into account when making a decision to release,” Mr Yousaf said in March last year.

“The decision on whether a person is ready to be released, taking into account all the relevant information and factors in the case, is a matter for the independent Parole Board for Scotland.

“The Parole Board will not release anyone it considers still poses a risk to the public.”

Scottish Tory Justice spokesman, Jamie Greene, accused the Scottish Government of “(stacking) the justice system in favour of criminals”.

“Implementing Suzanne’s Law would go a long way to help grieving families, who have been left in agonising limbo, to get some sense of closure,” he added.

“Yet, despite promises from the SNP, those families have been let down time after time.”

“This SNP Government simply cannot be trusted to deliver for the victims of crime, which is why the Scottish Conservatives have made implementing Suzanne’s Law such a key part of our Victims Law, and finally put victims and their families at the heart of Scotland’s justice system.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Parole Board for Scotland can, and do, take all relevant matters into account as part of their decision-making process.

“The consultation on parole rules, due to be published shortly, will propose a specific provision that a failure to disclose a victim’s body will be a matter, amongst others, that a parole tribunal may take account of.

“Following consultation, modernised parole rules will come into force later in 2022.”

Suzanne’s Law is named after Suzanne Pilley, who was murdered by her colleague, David Gilroy, in 2010.

Gilroy, who was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison, has never revealed the location of Ms Pilley’s body.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier