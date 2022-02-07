Ukraine invasion will only strengthen Nato, Johnson warns Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine invasion will only strengthen Nato, Johnson warns Putin

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 11.31pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Justin Tallis/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Justin Tallis/PA)

Boris Johnson has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would backfire and only serve to strengthen Nato.

The Prime Minister said he was considering dispatching RAF Typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to protect south-eastern Europe after sending 350 British troops to Poland.

Mr Johnson, writing in The Times, said the UK “will not flinch now” and that Britain will remain “unconditional and immovable” in supporting the Nato defence alliance.

With Russia having amassed an estimated 130,000 trips near its border with Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will head to Moscow for talks as diplomatic attempts to avert a war continue.

Mr Putin has claimed that the West is using Nato to undermine Russia.

But Mr Johnson wrote: “If he launches another invasion, he will force the West to bring about much of what he seeks to prevent. In fact this is already happening.

“Because of his build-up, America, France, Italy and other allies are deploying forces to Nato’s south-eastern flank, just as the UK reinforces the northeast.

“Nor could there be a more compelling argument for the necessity of Nato than the sight of Russian tanks invading a European country once again.

“So I hope the Kremlin might yet realise how its objectives would not be served by inflicting still greater destruction and bloodshed on Ukraine.”

Earlier in the day, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the 350 British troops being dispatched to Poland will send a strong signal that the two countries “stand side by side”.

Poland is also facing a crisis on its own border with Belarus, whose leader Alexander Lukashenko is an ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine – Russian tensions
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace held a joint press conference with Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak in London (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Mr Wallace said the extra troops will add to 100 Royal Engineers already in Poland.

He denied that Nato is trying to use “divide and rule” tactics against Moscow.

“Nato is a defensive alliance. It poses no threat to Russia. It is a self-defence mechanism amongst our allies. That is what it is there for. No one wants to divide and rule Russia,” he said.

Ms Truss will travel to Moscow later this week for discussions with counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

