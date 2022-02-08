Fall in A&E waiting time performance in latest figures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The latest A&E waiting time performance figures show a slight fall from the previous week, with 75.6% of patients seen within four hours.

A total of 5,647 patients waited four hours before being admitted to hospital, transferred or discharged during the week ending January 30.

This compares to 77.7% of patients for the week ending January 27, a total of 4,773.

Public Health Scotland’s most recent data also showed 1,269 patients spent more than eight hours in an A&E department, while 471 spent longer than 12 hours. Both of these figures were increases from the previous week’s data.

The Scottish Government’s target is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours, although this has not been met since July 2020.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures should be ‘a source of shame’ (Fraser Bremner)

Responding to the figures, Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “The number of patients having to wait more than four hours to be seen is bad enough, but there is also a shocking and unacceptable jump in the number having to wait eight and even 12 hours.

“Tragically this will result in needless loss of lives.

“It’s clear the Health Secretary has no control over the crisis in Scotland’s emergency wards – despite the SNP having the audacity to actually boast about their A&E performance on their website.

“That record should be a source of shame, not celebration.

“Hard-working and under-resourced staff on Scotland’s emergency wards urgently need Humza Yousaf to get his act together and devise a coherent plan to ease the intolerable strain.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Despite a small decrease in performance in these latest statistics, A&E waits continue to show a marked improvement on the situation from the turn of the year.

“More than three-quarters of patients were seen within the four-hour target and this is reflective of the improvements we are seeing in staff absence and the series of measures implemented to minimise pressures across our A&E services.

“This week, we have seen a rise of nearly 10% in attendances and NHS staff continue to face unprecedented pressures as they work to respond to the pandemic whilst continuing to provide vital treatment and optimal patient care.

“Scotland’s core A&E departments continue to be the best performing in the whole of the UK, and have outperformed core A&E departments in the rest of the UK for more than six years.

“To support the workforce, and maximise capacity, we have introduced a range of measures including new remote monitoring tools to support people with Covid-19 to stay safely at home.

“We have also expanded capacity in NHS24 so they can help more people and further alleviate pressures on the rest of NHS and social care.”