Arts festivals to share £2m fund as part of post-pandemic recovery

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 11.54am Updated: February 8 2022, 11.56am
The Edinburgh Fringe received the largest allocation (Jane Barlow/PA)
Several festivals taking place in Scotland over the next year will share £2 million from a Scottish Government fund.

The Festival Expo Fund will provide money to support Scottish-based artists and improve resilience following coronavirus restrictions.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society received the largest allocation at £550,000, with the city’s film festival receiving £110,000.

The Edinburgh International Festival was given £110,000 while the Edinburgh Art Festival was given £140,000.

Glasgow International Festival was given £140,000 and Celtic Connections received £110,000.

Culture Minister, Neil Gray, said: “As many of our world-class festivals return to full operation following the pandemic, the Festivals Expo Fund plays an important role in building innovation across the sector.

“This helps to maximise the opportunities both nationally and internationally for emerging and established creative artists to showcase and tour their work at home and abroad.”

Sorcha Carey, chairwoman of Festivals Edinburgh, said: “The welcome news today from the Scottish Government’s Festivals Expo Fund opens up a world of opportunity for our country’s artists and thinkers, by helping us invest in their talent and showcase their work on our ​world-renowned platforms.

“After two years of event restrictions and financial hardship for artists, freelancers and cultural organisations, including our festivals, this Expo investment lays a solid foundation for revival in our 75th anniversary year and speaks strongly of Scotland as a creative, outward-looking nation.”

