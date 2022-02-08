‘Wild West’ of PSHE needs reform, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

‘Wild West’ of PSHE needs reform, MPs told

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 12.35pm Updated: February 8 2022, 1.09pm
Personal, social, health and economic education is a ‘Wild West’ promoting ‘contested ideologies’ and in need of reform, MPs have been told (Peter Byrne/PA)
Personal, social, health and economic education is a ‘Wild West’ promoting ‘contested ideologies’ and in need of reform, MPs have been told (Peter Byrne/PA)

Personal, social, health and economic education (PSHE) is a “Wild West” promoting “contested ideologies” and in need of reform, MPs have been told.

Commons Education Select Committee member Miriam Cates asked a hearing on children’s mental health what can be done to reform the subject.

“It seems to me at the moment that PSHE is a Wild West, and it’s being used in various ways in various schools to teach contested political ideologies in many cases,” the Conservative MP said.

She added that these are being taught instead of “what we would have traditionally called the ‘virtues’ – resilience, perseverance, humility, tolerance, the kind of things that actually do give children the foundation for good lifelong mental health”.

Labour’s Lord Layard said: “If you start with the long term, I mean it’s incredible that this is not a specialist subject in secondary schools… If you’ve got to be a specialist historian to teach history, you’ve got to be a specialist life skills person to teach life skills.”

He said that, for primary school teachers, PSHE and mental health training should be a “sizeable chunk” of their training.

“You’ve got to lift this (teaching PSHE) from being one of the least prestigious jobs in the Department for Education to being the most prestigious job in the (Department) because it’s the forefront of progress,” he added.

Committee chairman Robert Halfon told the hearing that social networking site TikTok is almost like “crack for kids” and that social media is damaging to pupils’ mental health.

“When I visit schools and speak to pupils, every time I ask them what is causing your anxiety or problems, they say ‘social media, social media, social media’,” he said.

“I think the social media companies bear a lot of responsibility for this – TikTok is almost like crack for kids, it’s sexualised content, they have these images all the time which the kids are trying to adopt,” he added, noting that there are similar problems with other social media companies.

Conservative MP Tom Hunt said the prevalence of social media could make issues like bullying inescapable.

“I can imagine, if you are a victim of bullying at school, back in the day at least when you got home you can feel that that was a bit of escape,” he said.

“With social media and all these different devices, it must feel for some young people that they can never escape.”

Moussin Ismail, principal of Newham Collegiate Sixth Form in east London, said pupils with serious mental health problems need support but added that children must be given tools to manage the “slings and arrows of daily life” and that there is a risk of “pathologising” these.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier