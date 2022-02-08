Nearly one in 10 school staff are absent, latest data reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Nearly one in 10 school staff are absent, latest data reveals

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 1.07pm Updated: February 8 2022, 1.18pm
Wilfred, aged 7, does maths activities on an iPad as he takes part in home schooling (PA)
Wilfred, aged 7, does maths activities on an iPad as he takes part in home schooling (PA)

Record numbers of teachers and school leaders were absent from English state schools earlier in February, the latest data shows.

In total, nearly one in 10 – 9.1 % – of staff were estimated as absent on February 3 compared with 9% on January 20.

The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that the proportion of staff off for Covid-related reasons fell slightly from 4.5% on January 20 to 4.4% on February 3.

Absence rates for pupils fell, with 320,000 pupils off school for Covid-related reasons on February 3, down from 5.1% on January 20.

An estimated 249,800 pupils were off with a confirmed case of coronavirus, or 3.1% of pupils, down from 321,800 on January 20.

Levels have not fallen to where they were earlier last month when 159,000 pupils were absent with a confirmed case on January 6.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said that having “almost a tenth” of teaching staff absent represented a “major headache” for school leaders.

“It is good to see that the number of students missing from schools last week fell, but the major headache for many education leaders remains one of trying to plug the gaps left by having almost a tenth of their teaching staff absent,” he said.

He added that the latest attendance statistics “bear witness to absence levels that continue to pile enormous pressure on schools”.

Mr Barton said that nearly a quarter – 23% – of schools had more than 15% of teaching staff absent last week, “with many having no option other than to continue to spend more of their dwindling budgets on supply staff, assuming suitable staff are available.

“The Government needs to acknowledge that this issue is not going away and provide schools with sufficient financial assistance to meet this costly drain on their budgets.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Today’s data shows us that the disruptions schools are experiencing due to staff absence remain very significant, with almost one in 10 teachers absent from school.

“It is good to see pupil absence beginning to fall, and we will all be hoping that the data continues in this direction. However, the latest figures still show more than 300,000 children absent from school for Covid reasons.

“It is very clear that we are still a long way from business as usual in schools; school leaders and their staff are still having to manage a very challenging situation.

“Given that, it is immensely frustrating that Government seems determined to just press ahead with things such as Ofsted inspections and Sats tests as if it’s virtually a normal year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier