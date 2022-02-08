Johnson’s mini-reshuffle sees new Chief Whip as Heaton-Harris replaces Spencer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson’s mini-reshuffle sees new Chief Whip as Heaton-Harris replaces Spencer

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 2.51pm Updated: February 8 2022, 3.21pm
Boris Johnson has carried out a limited reshuffle as he seeks to secure his position in No 10 in the face of the partygate row and mounting Tory discontent (PA)
Boris Johnson has carried out a limited reshuffle as he seeks to secure his position in No 10 in the face of the partygate row and mounting Tory discontent (PA)

Boris Johnson has carried out a limited reshuffle as he seeks to secure his position in No 10 in the face of the partygate row and mounting Tory discontent.

The changes include new faces in the whips’ office and a fervent Brexiteer in charge of maximizing the benefits of leaving the European Union.

Here are the major changes announced by Downing Street:

– Mark Spencer moves from chief whip to Commons Leader.

Cabinet Meeting
Mark Spencer has gone from chief whip to become the new Commons Leader (Aaron Chown/PA)

The “big farmer”, as the Prime Minister jokingly refers to him, has paid the price for a series of missteps in managing the parliamentary party.

He played a leading role in trying to get Tory MPs to support a shake-up of Commons sleaze rules in an attempt to spare Owen Paterson from being suspended, incurring their wrath when the controversial plan was subsequently abandoned.

He also failed to prevent a revolt by 100 Tories over Covid rules and faced claims – which he has denied – that he told MP Nusrat Ghani she lost her ministerial role because her Muslim faith made people feel uncomfortable.

His new role will still see him play a major part in liaising between Tory backbenchers and No 10.

– Jacob Rees-Mogg moves from Commons Leader to Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency in the Cabinet Office.

Cabinet Meeting
Jacob Rees-Mogg is now the minister responsible for maximising the benefits of Brexit (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Rees-Mogg was another senior figure who supported the plan to change Commons sleaze rules in an attempt to save Mr Paterson. He admitted “I made a mistake” by encouraging Mr Johnson to back the move.

As Minister for Brexit Opportunities, he will hope to deliver some of the benefits of leaving the European Union, although it remains to be seen whether the 52-year-old will be in the job long enough to do that – in 2018 he suggested “the overwhelming opportunity for Brexit is over the next 50 years”.

Mr Rees-Mogg will keep his seat at the Cabinet table, although he is only at a Minister of State level.

Responsibility for maximising Brexit opportunities was previously handled by Lord Frost, who quit the Government in December.

– Chris Heaton-Harris becomes Chief Whip, having been Europe Minister.

The Daventry MP was previously chief whip for the Tories in the European Parliament, which will at least give him some idea of the challenges that await him.

He also reportedly played a role in the “shadow whipping operation” aimed at seeing off efforts to oust the Prime Minister.

Rail North Committee meeting
Chris Heaton-Harris is the new Chief Whip (Danny Lawson/PA)

Outside of Westminster he is known for a Twitter account which used to heavily feature Christmas cracker-style jokes before his ministerial responsibilities got in the way.

A sense of humour may prove essential as he tries to manage a party which appears set on publicly tearing itself apart.

