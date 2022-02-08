Shaggy Dog operation sparks misunderstanding in Commons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Allies of Boris Johnson were mistakenly thought to be accused of running “Operation Shag-a-Dog” to save the Prime Minister’s job.

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon, opening a Commons debate on the cost of living, said the Government was “too busy saving the job” of Mr Johnson rather than getting on with the job of running the country.

The Labour MP said: “Operation Shaggy Dog in full force. I think it is absolutely outrageous.”

Mishearing Mr McMahon’s northern accent, Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew (Broadland) said: “I think the operation wasn’t called Operation Shag-a-Dog, but perhaps he would care to correct that.”

Deputy Commons speaker Nigel Evans said: “I heard shaggy dog. I am sure everybody heard shaggy dog.”

“Learn to speak Northern,” an MP said from the Labour benches.

Mr McMahon replied he was “of course referring to the Dulux dog”, from the paint company advertisements.

Operation Big Dog has been the name coined for the operation to keep Mr Johnson in post following, among other things, allegations of Downing Street parties during lockdown.