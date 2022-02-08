Nicola Sturgeon promises review into vaccine overdoses being given to children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An error where children were given an overdose of a coronavirus vaccine was identified quickly and a “proper review” will be carried out, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said the error affected a small number of children in the NHS Lanarkshire region and was not harmful.

Scottish Labour MSP, Jackie Baillie, asked her about the incidents in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Daily Record reported four children aged between five and 11 had been given twice the recommended dose of the vaccine, with one child falling ill afterwards.

Jackie Baillie raised the matter of the vaccine overdoses in Holyrood (Fraser Bremner)

Ms Baillie said she had also heard from a mother whose 11-year-old daughter had been given the wrong dosage in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

She said: “Given the unfortunate side-effects experienced by these children, and to ensure confidence in the vaccination programme, which is so important, will the First Minister order an urgent review of the administration of vaccines to children and, at least, ensure that the different doses for children and adults are colour-coded to avoid future error?”

The First Minister said NHS Lanarkshire had apologised after a small number of children were given the wrong dosage of the Pfizer vaccine.

The mistake was identified quickly and “appropriate monitoring” was carried out, she said.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We have already been assured that the error was quickly identified, reported and actions were put in place to ensure that affected parents were fully informed of what had happened.

“There is guidance from the UK Health Security Agency about the steps that should be taken.

“They should be reassured in this case that it is not harmful, but we nevertheless will ensure there is proper review of this and any appropriate steps taken as a result.”