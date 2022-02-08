Nicola Sturgeon promises review into vaccine overdoses being given to children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon promises review into vaccine overdoses being given to children

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 4.06pm
The vaccine overdoses were administered in the NHS Lanarkshire region (Liam McBurney/PA)
An error where children were given an overdose of a coronavirus vaccine was identified quickly and a “proper review” will be carried out, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said the error affected a small number of children in the NHS Lanarkshire region and was not harmful.

Scottish Labour MSP, Jackie Baillie, asked her about the incidents in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Daily Record reported four children aged between five and 11 had been given twice the recommended dose of the vaccine, with one child falling ill afterwards.

Scottish Parliament
Jackie Baillie raised the matter of the vaccine overdoses in Holyrood (Fraser Bremner)

Ms Baillie said she had also heard from a mother whose 11-year-old daughter had been given the wrong dosage in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

She said: “Given the unfortunate side-effects experienced by these children, and to ensure confidence in the vaccination programme, which is so important, will the First Minister order an urgent review of the administration of vaccines to children and, at least, ensure that the different doses for children and adults are colour-coded to avoid future error?”

The First Minister said NHS Lanarkshire had apologised after a small number of children were given the wrong dosage of the Pfizer vaccine.

The mistake was identified quickly and “appropriate monitoring” was carried out, she said.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We have already been assured that the error was quickly identified, reported and actions were put in place to ensure that affected parents were fully informed of what had happened.

“There is guidance from the UK Health Security Agency about the steps that should be taken.

“They should be reassured in this case that it is not harmful, but we nevertheless will ensure there is proper review of this and any appropriate steps taken as a result.”

