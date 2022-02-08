Tories call for ‘targeted’ approach to Covid with phased end to restrictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tories call for ‘targeted’ approach to Covid with phased end to restrictions

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 4.24pm
Tory health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane said ‘it’s time to move on from blanket legal restrictions’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
The Scottish Tories have called for a “more targeted” approach to Covid-19 in a new document.

The party laid out its proposals for dealing with the pandemic as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs Scotland was “through the worst” of the new Omicron variant.

In the document, the party called for the scaling down of Test and Protect, a phased end to all legal restrictions and a new levels system which will be aligned to data on the virus.

Speaking in Holyrood on Tuesday, the party’s health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “We believe it’s time to move on from blanket legal restrictions to an approach that emphasises personal responsibility.

“We must get Scotland back as close to normal for as many people as possible.”

“There is a temptation, and I understand it, to say that because Covid is now more under control, that we should lift all of the basic protections but, in actual fact, it is some of those basic protections that have helped us get it under control and will help us keep it under control,” Ms Sturgeon said.

She added that her Government would “look carefully” at the proposals from the Tories and anything published by other opposition parties, but added: “We will take responsible and proportionate actions to support the country through this and back to normal in a safe and sustainable way.”

On the proposals to scale down Test and Protect, the First Minister said: “Of course, there are decisions to be taken about it for the longer term, but right now contact tracing and the universal testing offer is a key way in which we’re hoping to keep infection under control and, crucially, to help give additional assurance to those that are most vulnerable.

“If I’m contacted by Test and Protect and told that I’ve been a close contact of a positive case, then that will help me behave in a way that breaks transmission chains generally, but also means I can behave in a way that doesn’t put those that are most vulnerable at highest risk.”

