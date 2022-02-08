Minister under fire for defending use of food banks ‘to help with expenditure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Minister under fire for defending use of food banks ‘to help with expenditure’

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 5.51pm Updated: February 8 2022, 6.01pm
Environment minister Victoria Prentis has been criticised for her comments on food banks
Environment minister Victoria Prentis has been criticised for her comments on food banks

A minister has come under fire for suggesting that the reason there is an increased number of food banks is because fuel and energy costs are fixed while food expenditure can be supported by charity.

During an opposition day debate on the cost of living and food insecurity, environment minister Victoria Prentis told MPs “there are very few other sources available to help families” with housing and energy costs.

On the other hand, she added, food is often a smaller part of the household expenditure pot, but “it is a part – because there are sometimes food charities to help with expenditure – a part where other help can be sourced”.

This Girl Can Parliamentary Reception
Labour’s Alison McGovern criticised the minister’s remarks

Her remarks were criticised by Alison McGovern, Labour’s shadow employment minister, who told the Commons she could not accept that “the answer to a failed Tory decade is charity not change”.

Ms Prentis’ comments came as Labour former shadow chancellor Hillary Benn demanded an explanation “for the fact that a growing number of my constituents in Leeds Central are having to go up to a complete stranger at a food bank and ask them for help to feed their families because they do not have enough money to feed them themselves”.

The environment minister replied: “There are many pressures on household budgets. The two top ones being broadly, usually, housing costs and fuel costs. There’s very little give… normally there are very few other sources available to help families with those two important pressures.

“Food, as I am just outlining, is often a smaller part of the household expenditure pot but it is a part because there are sometimes food charities to help with expenditure, a part where other help can be sourced.”

Ms McGovern told MPs in her closing remarks: “When I hear the minister in response to my friend from Leeds Central explain that the reason we have food banks in this country is because housing and energy costs are fixed and food cost can therefore be supported by charity, I have to tell her: I can’t accept it.

“I cannot accept that the answer to a failed Tory decade is charity not change.

“And as we heard time and again in this debate, the indignity of not being able to provide for yourself and your family is exemplified in the exponential growth of foodbanks over the last decade.”

The issue of food banks was raised by several other MPs during the debate.

Labour’s Rebecca Long-Bailey (Salford and Eccles) said “they shouldn’t need to exist”.

She added: “Levelling up required a reversal of austerity, it required significant funding pledges for local government whose budgets have been slashed in the last 10 years, but we saw nothing but warm words in last week’s white paper.”

MP portraits
Labour MP Carolyn Harris

Labour’s Carolyn Harris told the House of Commons about a moving message she received from one of the recipients of her Christmas hamper campaign.

The MP for Swansea East said: “It says ‘many thanks from a family who just received the hamper. Thank you for making our Christmas this year. Not just dinner, but the entire Christmas.’

“They usually rely on food banks and whilst they are extremely grateful to the food banks, they said it felt amazing not to feel like it’s charity stuff with black marks on the tins. They felt overwhelmed they had been able to give their children a proper Christmas dinner without tinned potatoes. Their two-year-old child had never tasted a fresh potato, let alone a brussels sprout or a parsnip.”

Ms Harris added: “This Easter, this summer, this Christmas, my continued campaign Everyone Deserves will reach many more families but nobody deserves to be in financial uncertainty, to be in food poverty and worst of all, food insecurity.”

Ms Prentis confirmed the Government’s food strategy would be published “in weeks rather than months”, adding it would “identify new opportunities to make the food system, healthier, more sustainable, more resilient and more accessible”.

She said: “We know now sadly that energy costs are rising substantially and we are of course monitoring the effects of this on prices of products to consumers extremely carefully.”

She added: “Spending for the poorest 20% of households has been broadly stable for the last 14 years. Since 2008 the poorest households have spent between 14 and 17% of their household expenditure on food and non-alcoholic drinks, while the average household spends between 10 and 12% of their income on food…”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier