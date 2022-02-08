Don’t pre-empt Islamophobia claims probe linked to Commons Leader, says No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Don’t pre-empt Islamophobia claims probe linked to Commons Leader, says No 10

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 6.17pm Updated: February 8 2022, 10.45pm
Commons Leader Mark Spencer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Commons Leader Mark Spencer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Downing Street has said an investigation into allegations of Islamophobia linked to the former chief whip Mark Spencer should not be pre-empted, following his appointment as Commons Leader.

Last month Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding Tory MP Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was sacked as a minister because of concerns about her “Muslimness” in 2020.

Ms Ghani said she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable”.

Mr Spencer confirmed he was the subject of the claims, but strongly denied making the alleged comments, saying the accusations were “completely false” and “defamatory”.

Asked about reported criticism from MPs over Mr Spencer’s move from chief whip to Commons Leader on Tuesday, given the ongoing investigation into the allegations, the PM’s official spokesman said conclusions should not be drawn pre-emptively.

Nusrat Ghani
Tory MP Nusrat Ghani (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

“As you say, there is an investigation ongoing to establish the facts of what happened. And that’s being carried out in a process… in line with a due process,” he said.

“It’s right that we need to allow that investigation to conclude without… pre-empting it or drawing conclusions whilst that work is ongoing.”

The Cabinet Office probe was ordered by the PM in January after Ms Ghani claimed to The Sunday Times that she was demoted from the position of transport minister in 2020 due to her Muslim faith.

The MP for Wealden in East Sussex said a Government whip told her that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue.

Mr Spencer identified himself as the whip in question, but denied the substance of the alleged conversation.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid described both Mr Spencer and Ms Ghani as friends when asked about the investigation by reporters, and said it was “right” that there was a probe into the “serious allegations” that had been made.

Mr Javid, speaking after a hospital visit in east London, said: “The investigation being referred to is being carried out by the Cabinet Office.

“Anyone being investigated would have nothing to do with the investigatory process itself. It is right that there is this investigation.

“These were serious allegations.

“It is also fair to put on the record that Mark, who is a friend and colleague, as well as Nusrat Ghani, who made the allegations and they are both friends and colleagues, that Mark has said that he doesn’t recognise any of those words that have been attributed to him.

“He is a friend and a colleague and I think he will do a very good job in the position he has been given.”

