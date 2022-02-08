Martin Lewis calls on Business Secretary to apologise for fraud remarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Martin Lewis calls on Business Secretary to apologise for fraud remarks

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 7.45pm
Martin Lewis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Martin Lewis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has accused the Business Secretary of causing an “outrage” with comments that appeared to downplay the regularity of fraud crimes, and has called on him to apologise.

When defending the Prime Minister for falsely claiming that crime had fallen under his leadership, Kwasi Kwarteng said Boris Johnson had not included fraud in his definition of crime.

The Cabinet minister suggested Mr Johnson had only meant crime that “people experience in their day-to-day lives”, in comments that seemed to exclude fraud.

But Mr Lewis, the founder of website MoneySavingExpert, said Mr Kwarteng should apologise for “denigrating” the experience of fraud victims, with “millions” being scammed on a daily basis.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, Mr Lewis said: “To hear the Business Secretary say that fraud and online scams aren’t something people experience in their daily lives is outrageous.

“Millions of people face it every day. I’ve had over 30 scam reports just about me today before I did this interview.

“And to have the Business Secretary – and I don’t normally get political, or party political, at least – but to have the Business Secretary try and defend the fact they put out slightly questionable, iffy crime figures by denigrating the experience that people in this country have with scams, and the lives that have been lost or destroyed because of scams, is an outrage.

“And he must and needs to apologise if he has any shred of decency in him.”

Mr Lewis was backed up by television presenter Kirstie Allsopp – who caused her own controversy this week when she suggested in a Sunday Times interview that young people could afford to get on the housing ladder if they made “sacrifices” – with the Location, Location, Location presenter tweeting he was “spot on about fraud and its impact”.

The Government has been placed under investigation by the UK Statistics Authority after receiving complaints about ministers’ claims that crime is falling.

Despite a fall in most crimes during coronavirus lockdowns, some are now reaching or exceeding pre-pandemic levels – with rises in some offences like fraud offsetting reductions seen elsewhere, the Office for National Statistics said last week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier