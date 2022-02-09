Push back of migrant boats ‘courts disaster’, warns former chief prosecutor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Push back of migrant boats ‘courts disaster’, warns former chief prosecutor

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 2.41am
File photo dated 16/12/21 of a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
File photo dated 16/12/21 of a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A controversial move to “push back” migrants crossing the English Channel “courts disaster”, a former director of public prosecutions has warned.

It would take just one tragedy resulting from the high-risk tactic to “shame” the nation before the world, said independent crossbench peer Lord Macdonald of River Glaven.

Casting doubt on the legality of the plan to turn small boats around at sea, he also argued it was likely to be unworkable.

Lord Macdonald, who headed the Crown Prosecution Service from 2003 to 2008, made his critical comments as the House of Lords continued its detailed scrutiny of the Nationality and Borders Bill, which seeks to curb English Channel crossings and change how asylum claims are processed.

The legislation includes the power to turn away vessels carrying migrants from the UK.

It has been estimated more than 1,300 people crossed the English Channel to the UK on board small boats in January, more than six times the number who succeeded in making the hazardous trip in the same month last year.

More than 28,300 people made the crossing in 2021, triple the number for 2020.

Opposing the turnaround tactic, Lord Macdonald of River Glaven said: “There appears to be a grave risk that push backs would be inconsistent with certain international legal obligations which the United Kingdom has entered into.

“This is because they may easily conflict with the right of those fleeing persecution to seek asylum.

“They may easily conflict with the prohibition on collective expulsion. They may easily conflict with the duty to render assistance to those in distress at sea.”

He added: “They also raise the spectre of other rights violations, including violation of the right to life.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
It has been estimated more than 1,300 people crossed the English Channel to the UK on board small boats in January (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“This is because they are likely to be extremely dangerous manoeuvres with a high risk of damage, injury or even drowning.

“Those who are familiar with the English Channel know that it is not a hospitable place. And we all know the craft used by these refugees are flimsy and unseaworthy. So this is a policy, if it were ever to be implemented, that courts disaster.

“It would take just one tragedy to expose this and I would assume to shame our country before the world.”

Lord Macdonald went on: “The policy is probably unworkable for two reasons. Firstly, boats can only be returned to French territorial waters with France’s consent, which has not been forthcoming and is very unlikely to be forthcoming in the future.

“Secondly, and some may say to their credit, it seems quite unlikely that Border Force officers would agree to implement it.”

Responding, Home Office minister Baroness Williams of Trafford said: “Safety of life at sea will remain the priority for any interceptions of small boats crossing the Channel and always in compliance with international obligations in the context of maritime safety.”

She added: “Trained officers deployed to deliver tactics using these powers will also be operating within a clear set of procedures which are regularly reviewed and designed to ensure that no actions are taken that endanger lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier