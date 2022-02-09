Johnson heads to Poland as UK launches diplomatic push over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson heads to Poland as UK launches diplomatic push over Ukraine

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 11.13am Updated: February 9 2022, 3.31pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnston (Tom Nicholson/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnston (Tom Nicholson/PA)

Boris Johnson will travel to Poland on Thursday and Liz Truss will visit Moscow as part of a concerted effort to address the Ukraine crisis.

Reports indicated Mr Johnson will meet Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda as part of an effort to reassure eastern European allies about the UK’s support.

He will also meet Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

Meanwhile the Foreign Secretary flew to Moscow on Wednesday for talks with counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a two-day trip.

Her visit is the first by a UK Foreign Secretary for more than four years and comes with tensions high over the build-up of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is also expected to visit Moscow this week as part of the high-level international push to resolve the crisis.

After touching down, Ms Truss said Russia “must immediately withdraw its forces and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty or face severe consequences”.

“Any incursion would be a huge mistake. Diplomacy is the only way forward and Russia must pursue that path,” she added.

Sunday Morning
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is flying to Moscow for talks (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The UK is prepared to impose what Ms Truss has branded “the toughest sanctions regime against Russia we have ever had” if there is an invasion of Ukraine, targeting those closest to the Kremlin.

Mr Johnson’s trip to Poland was confirmed by the foreign ministry in Warsaw, Reuters reported.

He will visit British troops stationed in the country.

It follows his talks with Lithuania’s Ingrida Simonyte in Downing Street and a call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday.

Russia has insisted it has no plans to invade Ukraine but President Vladimir Putin has raised concerns about Nato expansion in eastern Europe – Ukraine is not a member of the alliance but has received support from the West.

Meanwhile, Labour confirmed that party leader Sir Keir Starmer will also travel to Brussels on Thursday to meet Mr Stoltenberg.

Sir Keir received a briefing from the Ministry of Defence on Monday about the situation in Ukraine. The opposition leader was afterwards mobbed by anti-Covid restriction protesters on his return to Parliament.

