Johnson heads to Poland as UK launches diplomatic push over Ukraine

Boris Johnson will travel to Poland on Thursday and Liz Truss will visit Moscow as part of a concerted effort to address the Ukraine crisis.

Reports indicated Mr Johnson will meet Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda as part of an effort to reassure eastern European allies about the UK’s support.

He will also meet Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

In Moscow to meet Foreign Minister Lavrov and make clear that Russia must immediately withdraw its forces and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty or face severe consequences. Any incursion would be a huge mistake. Diplomacy is the only way forward and Russia must pursue that path. pic.twitter.com/weIAnr60Nh — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile the Foreign Secretary flew to Moscow on Wednesday for talks with counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a two-day trip.

Her visit is the first by a UK Foreign Secretary for more than four years and comes with tensions high over the build-up of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is also expected to visit Moscow this week as part of the high-level international push to resolve the crisis.

After touching down, Ms Truss said Russia “must immediately withdraw its forces and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty or face severe consequences”.

“Any incursion would be a huge mistake. Diplomacy is the only way forward and Russia must pursue that path,” she added.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is flying to Moscow for talks (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The UK is prepared to impose what Ms Truss has branded “the toughest sanctions regime against Russia we have ever had” if there is an invasion of Ukraine, targeting those closest to the Kremlin.

Mr Johnson’s trip to Poland was confirmed by the foreign ministry in Warsaw, Reuters reported.

He will visit British troops stationed in the country.

It follows his talks with Lithuania’s Ingrida Simonyte in Downing Street and a call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday.

Russia has insisted it has no plans to invade Ukraine but President Vladimir Putin has raised concerns about Nato expansion in eastern Europe – Ukraine is not a member of the alliance but has received support from the West.

Meanwhile, Labour confirmed that party leader Sir Keir Starmer will also travel to Brussels on Thursday to meet Mr Stoltenberg.

Sir Keir received a briefing from the Ministry of Defence on Monday about the situation in Ukraine. The opposition leader was afterwards mobbed by anti-Covid restriction protesters on his return to Parliament.