Firefighters offered chance to carry naloxone to help with drug overdoses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Firefighters offered chance to carry naloxone to help with drug overdoses

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 11.28am
Firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are being offered the chance to carry naloxone (Jane Barlow/PA)
Firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are being offered the chance to carry naloxone (Jane Barlow/PA)

Firefighters in Scotland are being offered the chance to carry naloxone to help prevent drug deaths.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) will join the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland in offering staff training on how to use the nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Volunteers who choose to carry naloxone will be also be trained on how to identify the signs of an overdose as part of a £90,000 scheme funded by the Scottish Government.

Ahead of a visit to Bathgate Community Fire Station, the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said: “I want to thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for the incredible job they do every day to save lives.

“SFRS staff regularly interact with the public during operational incidents, prevention and protection work and community engagement and it is reassuring to know, that if they come across a situation involving an opioid overdose, volunteers will be able to administer naloxone while they wait for an ambulance to arrive.

“Naloxone is one of a wide range of measures being used to address the public health emergency of drugs deaths, but it plays an important role and allows those administering the kits to connect people who use drugs and their families with appropriate local services.

“Of course, we want to help people long before they get to the point of a life-threatening overdose and we are working hard to increase the number of people in treatment backed by total funding of £250 million over five years.”

SFRS group commander, Paul Blackwood, has volunteered to carry naloxone and said: “I grew up in Glasgow and I lost my best friend at the age of 19 from a drugs overdose.

“This traumatic experience has stayed with me and so it was important for me to volunteer to carry naloxone.

“I have the kit because I want to be in a position to save someone’s life.”

Assistant chief officer, Stuart Stevens, from SFRS, said: “We welcome funding from the Scottish Government to provide life-saving medication for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“We will fully support volunteers within SFRS to complete training to safely administer naloxone to help prevent avoidable drug deaths from overdoses.

“This project highlights our commitment to working with partners to improve the safety and wellbeing of the people of Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier